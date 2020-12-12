Anyone who had sophomore linebacker in the "BYU Football Game-Changer" pool deserved to collect all the spoils.
Jensen has quietly had a nice year with 22 tackles (10 solo, half a sack) coming in as the No. 2 ROVER linebacker behind senior Isaiah Kaufusi.
But the Cougar seniors owe Jensen a vote of thanks after he came up big on Senior Night against San Diego State Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
The visiting Aztecs had a touchdown lead and the momentum in the first half as they confidently marched down the field on a time-consuming drive. They were on the verge of going up by two scores as — after a BYU penalty — they had a first-and-5 from the Cougar 24-yard line.
San Diego State elected to try some play-action and Aztec junior quarterback Jordan Brookshire spotted a receiver running open toward the goal line.
But when he threw it, Jensen leapt up and snatched it out of the air, giving BYU a critical turnover.
It was the first of fives times Cougar defense took the ball away from SDSU (also getting a fumble recovery and three turnovers on downs) as it did enough to prevent the Aztecs from scoring the rest of the way. That allowed the BYU offense to surge in front and get the 28-14 victory.
"I'm happy we got the win," BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said. "It was a tough game in freezing-cold conditions. I know it affected both teams. I think both teams were able to fight through it all. I'm really proud of our boys for getting the win. I think San Diego State is a great team. Their defense is very physical and active. Give them a lot of credit for the game and what they did. They got a lot of yards on us but we were able to stop the points and when it is all said and done that's the name of the game."
He said Jensen's pick helped the Cougars change the direction of the game.
"I was so happy for Drew," Sitake said. "The kid works hard. He studies and gets better every day. We thought that maybe we should've played him a little more last week and gave him some opportunities this week and it showed. He is still young so he has a lot of football left to play. But getting turnovers was going to be key for us. That pick was huge for us."
BYU senior defensive lineman Zac Dawe said that interception helped get the defense moving in the right direction.
"I think that was huge," Dawe said. "We were kind of in a tight spot and things weren't going our way. Then Drew Jensen came up clutch. It was awesome for Drew, to see him step up and fulfill his role and make a play. That was a game-changer right there."
BYU started the first half by accomplishing what it didn't in 60 minutes of football at San Diego State in a 13-2 loss in 2019: Getting in the end zone.
The Cougars received the opening kickoff and marched right down the field, taking 11 plays to cover 75 yards. Wilson hit junior wide receiver Dax Milne in the flat and he walked across the goal line for the touchdown.
For the next few minutes, however, nothing went right for BYU.
First the Cougar defense failed to stop the Aztecs on their first drive as SDSU churned down the field on the ground (eight running plays and a screen pass) to tie the game on a 25-yard scoring run by junior running back Keagun Williams.
On the first play of BYU's next drive, Wilson hit freshman tight end Isaac Rex over the middle only to have the ball knocked free and the Aztecs recovered the fumble.
The Cougars appeared to have forced a field goal attempt with a stop on third down but the visitors faked the kick and ran for a first down. San Diego State junior quarterback Jordan Brookshire then had a pass that appeared ready to be intercepted get snatched away in the end zone on a diving grab by junior wide receiver Elijah Kothe for another TD.
"A lot of what happened in the first quarter was that they were able to break tackles and create a lot of plays," Sitake said. "I thought assignment-wise we were in some good spots but we had to wrap. Their backs are hard to handle and their o-line is big and physical."
BYU had to punt and the Aztecs appeared primed to increase their lead with a lengthy drive, but that was when Jensen made his game-changing interception.
The Cougars turned the turnover into a touchdown, thanks in large part to a 43-yard run by junior running back Lopini Katoa on fourth-and-1. Wilson hit Rex for a 2-yard touchdown to tie things up.
BYU then started getting some purchase against the SDSU run game, getting a couple of stops and Cougar junior kicker Jake Oldroyd drilled a 50-yard field goal to end the half and give the home team the 3-point lead at the break.
The home team added another field goal in the third quarter, then got the ball on a turnover-on-downs with a chance to go up by two scores.
"The mentality was to go down and score," BYU junior wide receiver Neil Pau'u said. "At halftime, offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes told us that we were going to be given limited opportunities, so we had to go out and put points on the board. We were thankful that we were able to put a drive together."
The Cougar converted a pair of key third downs on the drive, one on a long pass to Milne and another on a completion to Pau'u. They finished it off in the end zone when Rex made a leaping catch on a pass from Wilson for the 20-yard score.
While not a dominant offensive showing, that proved to be enough for the team to hold on as the Cougars didn't let San Diego State score on either of its final two possessions.
The victory is officially the final regular-season game for BYU (10-1), although there is a chance the Cougars could add another contest on Dec. 19.
If that doesn't happen, BYU will start preparing for a bowl game, although its destination is currently unknown.