BYU offensive line coach Eric Mateos doesn’t hesitate to call out his unit when he sees it not performing at the level he thinks it is capable of.
“I don’t think we’re a physical offensive line,” Mateos said after practice on Monday. “Playing more physical has been a huge point of emphasis. I thought we were athletic last season but I thought we were kind of soft. We need to play more physical in spring. I also feel like we need to do a better job at all five guys knowing what each other is doing.”
Cougar junior offensive lineman James Empey said the guys in the room don’t get frustrated with such criticism. They want Mateos to hold them to a high standard.
“The coaches are good at pointing out the ugly truths,” Empey said. “Every great coach does that and help keep you to what you say you are going to do. At times last year we didn’t play up to where we needed to be but the guys in our room are taking it one day at a time and striving to build on everything.”
Mateos said he is seeing the approach he wants to spring during the first few practices of spring camp.
“They are willing soldiers,” Mateos said. “They experienced and we’re not having a lot of mental mistakes, so that’s a positive. I’m learning that we are taking the steps to be OK.”
But he’s not going to let up on his guys until he is satisfied with their toughness level.
“It’s my job to talk about toughness every day — and not just talk about it but be it,” Mateos said. “If I walk around talking about being physical but them let them get away with things, it’s not going to be a disciplined group. I think physicality comes with discipline and with confidence, too. You get what you demand.”
He said he felt like in 2019, injuries and inexperience put the BYU offensive line into survival mode and at times that resulted in the loss of some of the physical edge.
“We had some good games late in the year but I just felt like it could’ve been better,” Mateos said. “The San Diego State game really stood out to me because I felt like we were the softer team compared to their defensive line. With some mental growth, I think it will allow us to push the envelope on what the expectations are from a physicality standpoint.”
He explained that his objectives aren’t just limited to the improvement of the offensive line. He wants them to show the way for the rest of the offensive players and the entire Cougar squad.
“The No. 1 thing is for the offensive linemen to become the leaders of the team,” Mateos said. “That’s really the goal. The bar has been raised really high for us but I’ve made a big deal about letting them know they haven’t done anything in 2020. The goal for this unit is to be the unit that everyone on the team can look at and say they set the standard with how tough and smart we play.”
Empey said that in order to achieve that type of respect from their peers, they can’t afford to slack off in any way now or in the coming months.
“I feel like we’ve got to bring it every day in practice,” Empey said. “If we’re paving the way, other guys are going to follow. There are some guys who are more vocal than others but everybody grinds and everybody works really hard. If we can take the next step, work even harder and play harder and faster and bring other guys along, I think we can accomplish what Coach Mateos has in mind.”