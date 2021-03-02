ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. has seen a lot of quarterbacks buzz up draft boards only to end up falling short of expectations.
“From 2000 to 2016, there were 44 quarterbacks taken in the first round of the draft and only three are with the team that drafted them: Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh), Aaron Rogers (Green Bay) and Matt Ryan (Atlanta),” Kiper said in a conference call on Monday. “It’s very difficult to try to figure out these quarterbacks and where they’re going to end up.
“The league has changed a lot over the years. It’s not like you have a quarterback once you add one like it was back in the day. John Elway, Dan Marino, Peyton Manning, Brett Farve, Joe Montana, they were with their teams pretty much all the way or till the end of their careers when they moved on. That’s not the case anymore. It’s kind of crazy.”
That fluidity at the quarterback position makes Kiper hesitant to get too high on a player like former BYU star Zach Wilson, a guy whose stock has skyrocketed to the point where he is expected to be one of the first two or three quarterbacks selected.
“Zach Wilson was great for one year against a cupcake schedule,” Kiper said. “Playing pitch-and-catch against inferior opposition is the concern. When Coastal Carolina is the best team you play, that’s what you’re looking at.”
The draft guru was quick to point out that he knows why Wilson has earned such interest from NFL teams but that when he looked at Wilson’s overall body of work as a Cougar, there are some issues.
“There is no question about the arm strength or his release,” Kiper said. “There’s a lot to like about Zach Wilson. I have a high grade on him but he didn’t have it over a three-year period of time.
“Earlier in his career, he was holding the ball. He had four fumbles (three lost), he had some bad interceptions and made some bad decisions. Then it got better. It got better from a physical standpoint as he added strength, added some weight and got better just in terms of recognition and figuring out what the defense is doing. He improved in every aspect of playing the quarterback position, so he had a great, great year. That’s what made him a Top 5 or even a Top 2 pick.”
But Kiper doesn’t believe Wilson should be in the conversation of being the No. 1 selection, where Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is the overwhelming favorite. Kiper believes Ohio State’s Justin Fields has shown more than Wilson over his career as well, which is why Kiper ranks Wilson as the third best quarterback this year.
But while Wilson is certainly the Cougar draftee getting the most attention, Kiper said their were a number of BYU players that helped Wilson get where he is and who will likely reap the rewards on draft day.
“Brady Christensen, the left tackle, really helped him and James Empey, the center, as well,” Kiper said. “Receivers like Dax Milne were catching the football, giving him a good target there. Those offensive players certainly did help. It wasn’t like Zach Wilson was dealing with inferior supporting depth. He had some really good players around him both on the offensive line and at wide receiver. They had some balance as well. Zach took his game to another level this year, no question about it, but he did get some help.”
The NFL draft is scheduled to begin with the first round being selected on April 29.