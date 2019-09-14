On paper, there was no way BYU could beat Tennessee.
Or Wisconsin last season. Or Michigan State in 2016. Or Nebraska in 2015.
According to recruiting experts, there is no way the Cougars can beat No. 24 USC on Saturday.
Power Five wins are precious, and BYU needs more of them to bring the program to where Tom Holmoe and the powers that be envisioned when independence began in 2010.
Here’s the thing: The recruiting game is stacked so ridiculously against the Cougars it’s a wonder they can compete in college football at all.
To quote Puff Daddy, “It’s all about the Benjamins.”
A recent report in the Louisville Courier-Journal revealed that the recruiting arms race — or in this case, the spending spree — has reached epic proportions. According to the annual NCAA Financial Report, from 2016 to 2018 the University of Georgia spent more than $7 million on football recruiting, well ahead of No. 2 Alabama ($5.56 million) and No. 3 Tennessee ($5 million). In the past five years, Georgia’s recruiting budget has soared from $581,531 in 2013 to more than $2.63 million in 2018.
BYU’s rival to the north, the University of Utah, spent more than $1 million on recruiting for the first time last year.
How much do the Cougars spend on recruiting? As a private university, they are not compelled to reveal those numbers. But if it’s very far north of $500,000, that would be the biggest surprise since BYU decided to sell Coke products on campus.
“The schools that can compete in football are the schools that have the appropriate recruiting strategy for their place,” BYU assistant head coach Ed Lamb said. “The other thing is alignment between the board of directors, trustees, the athletic director and the football coaches. If football coaches are trying to spend more than the athletic director allocates, it’s going to be a disaster no matter where you are.
“What I can tell you is that BYU is aligned. We understand we have ‘X’ amount of dollars to spend. It’s considerably less than some of the schools that are publishing their numbers. But we don’t feel at all as a staff that’s a deal breaker to be a successful program.”
The BYU coaching staff follows the mantra of working with what they’ve got and focusing on OKGs — “Our Kind of Guys.”
“To be honest, we’re given a budget to work with and that’s how we do it,” Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said. “Recruiting is more than just the flashy way of doing it. It always comes down to communicating and having our coaches connect with recruits. Here at BYU, it filters it out really quickly. It’s not like we cast a big net and collect whoever is there. We have limits because of academics and the honor code.”
What do college football teams spend money on during recruiting? The NCAA describes those expenditures as “transportation, lodging, meals for prospective student-athletes and institutional personnel on official and unofficial visits.”
It’s a numbers game: If you’ve got the recruiting budget, you can also make more visits to more players during the recruiting periods.
“If you’re paying attention to recruiting, you hear stories about players saying this other school showed me more attention,” Lamb said. “At a school where we’re not spending as much money, we fly commercial and we’re always waiting in airports. Because we’re flying commercial, we can really just visit one prospect a day in the south or the East Coast or the Islands. If you have access to a private plane, you can visit three or four recruits across the country. You’re not waiting in airports or for flights, or staying in hotels.
“That’s one way that costs can add up quickly. Another way, the way you feed the athletes and their families when they come or which hotels you put them up in.”
Power Five programs are spending obscene amounts of money, trying to impress prospective players and their families with private jets, lavish hotels and expensive restaurants.
“None of that stuff is a deal breaker,” Lamb said. “But when you hear ‘other schools showed me more love,’ that means the head coach was in their house a few more times, or a position coach was in the house a few more times. Many schools — and BYU is one of them — have to spend money differently and have to be wise stewards.”
Lamb went on to say if a recruit is looking to be impressed by flash and big spending, he probably isn’t the kind of athlete the Cougars want in Provo.
“One of the things we don’t want here is players that expect as much ‘Wow!’ factor as he might get somewhere else,” Lamb said. “It’s not going to be like that when they come on a visit here. Professors are not going to treat them the way like they did at other schools. Our guys are expected to fit in with some of the top academic students in America. Within this program they are expected to act and behave in a certain way. ‘Football player’ is maybe not the most defining title they can have in their lives.”
Over the past five years, 24-7 Sports has ranked BYU’s recruiting classes at 67.8 out of 130 Division I college football teams. Tennessee — which the Cougars beat 29-26 in double overtime last week — ranked an average of 13.8 in the country. BYU’s opponent on Saturday, USC, averaged in the top 10 at No. 8 over the past five years.
The position matchups tell the same story. For example, the Trojans’ top three receivers are 5-star recruit Amon-Ra St. Brown (No. 11 player nationally in 2019, No. 2 wide receiver); 4-star Tyler Vaughns (No. 30 nationally in 2016, No. 2 wide receiver) and 4-star Michael Pittman Jr. (No. 59 nationally in 2016, No. 8 wide receiver).
BYU counters with Dayan Ghanwoloku (3-star, national rank No. 467 in 2015, No. 46 cornerback), D’Angelo Mandell (3-star, no rank nationally in 2017, No. 203 cornerback), Austin Lee (3-star recruit signed with Utah in 2012, national rank No. 754, No. 46 safety) and Zayne Anderson (3-star in 2015, no national rank, No. 105 safety).
The game will still be played, even though according to recruiting rankings, USC should win easily.
In 2018, 52 Power Five conference teams combined to spend more than $50 million on recruiting, up $35.5 million from just two years before. Some coaches might dream about being able to spend an unlimited amount of money on recruiting, but Sitake and his staff simply don’t think that way.
“Even if we did have the money and could do it, that doesn’t fit the way the church does things,” Sitake said. “And I’m OK with it. Our coaching staff doesn’t shy away from recruiting. I don’t think we should be spending all that money if we could on recruiting.
“We’re starting to gain a lot of steam in recruiting. There are always going to be guys who want to be here, guys that are interested. Our job is to make sure we connect with everyone as much as we can, those that are available and that have expressed interest.”