With the BYU football team able to not have the grind of a game week for the first time since mid-September, Monday’s press conference was a chance for Cougar players and coaches to talk about what the 2020 season has meant to them.
Sure, BYU has a trifecta of eights to be proud of: an 8-0 record and No. 8 rankings in both the Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls.
But the things the Cougars value most from this crazy COVID-19 fall haven’t been the accolades or the attention.
“The emotions are magnified because of the threat of not having football,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said Monday. “You just don’t take things for granted. That does something really good for the game and does good things for us as people. That’s a positive byproduct of the pandemic.”
He explained that for him the challenges of making football work have made the competition that much more appreciated.
“It’s been really good,” Sitake said. “It’s football and it’s a little different, but the fact that there has been some little bit of normal life with us competing has been good. We’re a resilient group of people overall as humans so we’re trying to find ways to make things work. We learn as we go along. I’m really pleased that we still get to play football and for the eight games that we had. We still have that feeling of gratitude and appreciation for the opportunities.”
BYU junior offensive lineman Brady Christensen said that from a player’s perspective, there isn’t the same resignation about the process.
“In some seasons in the past, when you get in this grind you are more focused on your body hurting and practices are a grind,” Christensen said. “I think this year you just don’t take anything for granted. You realize it can be taken away from you so quickly. I think we are enjoying it way more than any other year. You see every week games getting cancelled, so each week we really want to play. When we actually do, it is amazing.”
Cougar junior wide receiver Gunner Romney explained that there is a shared bond with opposing players because all college athletes go through the same things.
“Football is a competitive game, so you do your competing and talking trash and fighting people on the field,” Romney said. “But at the end of the day, it’s just a sport. There might be hard feelings on the field but once you get off the field, you are brothers. You’ve got to love them up a little bit.”
A clear example of that came after BYU’s 51-17 win at Boise State when the Broncos invited the Cougars to join them for a prayer in the middle of the field.
“We’re not going to turn that down when a team invites our team to kneel down and praise God for an opportunity to play,” Sitake said. “What a great invitation from them. I was really impressed with them. They are a great program with wonderful sportsmanship and I hope we are able to have that type of impact on other programs as well when we play them.”
It had added significance for BYU freshman tight end Isaac Rex, since he got to be next to a Bronco player he knows really well.
“I have one friend on that team, middle linebacker Riley Whimpey, went to San Clemente and he was in my ward,” Rex said. “It was cool because I was kneeling next to him and we prayed together with the whole team. It was a really cool experience and something I’ll never forget. I’m just living up this moment right now and trying to create more memories and positive experiences for the future.”
Sitake believes that this year more than ever those things are important.
“Being on the field with your opponent gives you a different perspective on the entire game,” Sitake said. “I think having that moment with Boise after the game — and having moments and interactions with other teams — it means a lot more than it did. You don’t take it for granted any more. Injuries hurt more, even if they are on the other team.”
The end result has been a lot of great memories for the players and coaches.
“It’s been such a fun season,” Romney said. “We always talk about how big of blessing it is that we are one of the only teams that has played as many games as we have. I was talking with a bunch of dudes a couple of days ago about how this team has been one of the most close-knit teams I’ve ever been on. The brotherhood we have is unreal. It’s been so fun playing this year.”