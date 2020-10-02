In BYU’s two wins in 2020, the Cougars finished the game kneeling on the ball just yards from the opponent’s end zone.
BYU was preparing for its opening opponent all summer — first Utah, then Navy when the coronavirus-altered schedule was introduced in early August. The Cougars’ next game against Army was postponed, which led to a three-week break before taking on and hammering Troy.
BYU had just six days to prepare for Game 3 this Fridays first-ever meeting with Louisiana Tech at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
However the Cougars prepare and finish on Friday night, one thing will be the same: No fans in the stands.
Whether it was in Annapolis at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium or in Provo at LES, BYU fans have all had to enjoy the results while sitting in their living rooms, not in the stands or in their cars rushing out trying to beat traffic.
It’s possible the Cougars could have fans present for their Oct. 10 meeting with Texas-San Antonio, but yeah, 2020 has been unusual for college football followers.
BYU players have been creating their own energy in empty stadiums, dancing on the sidelines and pulverizing opponents like never before.
Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said his team has always done a good job of creating momentum on the sidelines.
“We have a good group of young men and they have energy like that all time,” Sitake said. “It’s been like that often on the sidelines but it’s easier to notice it now because there are no fans. If you watch college football sidelines they’ve been going crazy for years but this year it’s getting a lot of attention because there’s nowhere else to look at. That’s in the NFL, too. The guys love the game of football and it’s exciting to compete. Our players are very thankful for the opportunity to be playing in this game and I want to make sure they take every advantage of it, even in the sideline demeanor.”
Senior nose tackle Khyiris Tonga echoed that same sentiment.
“We’re just grateful to play and have this opportunity,” he said. “We definitely miss the fans and know they’re watching. We’re grateful for them and can’t wait to see them out there.”
Junior quarterback Zach Wilson said he is so focused on his job he doesn’t notice the difference all the time.
“As a player, personally, there were a couple times where you don’t hear any fan noise and you actually notice it,” he said. “But, when you are so dialed into what is going on and you are focused, you don’t even notice it. That’s one of the biggest things I have noticed and I am sure a lot of the other guys would say the same thing. You don’t even notice the crowd not being there.”
Skip Holtz, now in his eighth year as head coach at Louisiana Tech, said his team had been looking forward to playing in front of a big crowd at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
“I regret that BYU is not able to have any fans in the stands right now,” he said. “One of the things I’ve enjoyed about going to BYU the most has been they have a very passionate fan base and it’s been a great venue and a great environment to play in because of the crowd noise. With them not being there, it’s still going to be a beautiful setting in having the opportunity to visit there, but I’m certainly going to miss the environment that their fan base creates in that stadium.”
The Bulldogs are 2-0 in 2020, coming from behind to beat rival Southern Miss 31-30 on Sept. 19 and routing Houston Baptist 66-38 last week. Louisiana Tech has played two quarterbacks, the most effective being Abilene Christian transfer Luke Anthony. He was 17-of-30 for 314 yards and five touchdowns while running for another score against Houston Baptist.
Holtz is well aware of the challenge his team faces coming to Provo.
“They’re very well-coached,” Holtz said of the Cougars. “They do what they want to do. They’re not real complicated. It’s not scheme with what they’re doing. It’s talent and it’s fundamentals. I’ve really been impressed. There are not a lot of holes. This isn’t a gimmick game. This isn’t a scheme game. This is a game you’re going to have to line up and earn it. That’s one of the reasons BYU is a ranked team.”
Senior defensive end Zac Dawe said the Cougars are focused on ignoring the outside distractions — the No. 22 ranking, the national buzz — and getting better each week.
“As long as that number is not No. 1 we’re going to keep working,” Dawe said. “We’re going to keep working until we’re the best that we can be.”