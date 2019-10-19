Last week at South Florida, the statistics show that the BYU offense was far better than its Bull counterpart. The Cougars had 124 more total yards (439-315) and ran 31 more plays (89-58).
But the only stat that matters — on the scoreboard — told the story of a 27-23 USF win over BYU since the Cougars failed to consistently put points on the board.
So what was the problem for the BYU offense when it got in scoring position?
Not problem ... problems, according to Cougar offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.
“It’s not any one thing,” Grimes said earlier this week. “I wish it was. If it was just one thing — just the protection or just the quarterback play or just the receivers or running backs or any one thing — that would be a lot easier to correct. There have been individual mistakes. In the games where we have made those plays, every guy has done his job. At times we haven’t done that. It’s a collective group thing so it will take a collective group effort to get it fixed.”
Everyone at BYU knows the Cougars can’t afford to have so many missed opportunities if they want to upset No. 13 Boise State when they come to town Saturday night.
“It was atrocious (against USF) and we’ve got to be better,” BYU quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick said. “We’ve got to finish our drives. It’s a team-wide issue right now. It’s been the entire focus of my week to make sure we execute in the red zone.”
So just what have the Cougars been doing to try to change this disturbing trend?
“More than anything we are trying to address individual accountability and make sure players understand when they make a mistake that it really matters,” Grimes said. “It’s not just, ‘OK, let’s move on to the next play.’ The second thing is that we are spending a little more time working on the red zone and paying attention to it.”
The BYU players know that they have to be much more precise when they are running plays in the shadow of the defense’s goalposts.
“All 11 guys have to execute,” Cougar freshman quarterback Jaren Hall said. “In the red zone, it gets tighter. You’ve got to be more precise with all you are doing. We’re getting more reps at it and making sure we are all squared away on the game plan.”
While the physical corrections need to happen, BYU also needs to get out of its own way mentally as well.
“It’s everything in the details,” Cougar sophomore wide receiver Gunner Romney said. “We can have those long sustained drives where we move the ball but we have to have the mentality that you’re going to punch it in. I think it’s a mental barrier at this point, so we have to have the mental toughness to be able to punch it in.”
BYU might put either Hall or freshman quarterback Baylor Romney in at signal-caller but both know they need to be better at getting touchdowns.
“It’s definitely the quarterback’s responsibility to move the ball down the field,” Romney said. “All of the weight is on our shoulders if we don’t end up scoring on a drive.”
Putting up points has been a problem but there are many other issues that have contributed to BYU’s current three-game losing streak. The Cougars have to look at this as a chance to take a step forward.
“It’s been a test, a test of character, integrity and who we really are,” BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake said. “I think naturally the vibe out there is the struggle to finish games and end up with some victories. There is a lot of noise out there and that’s what is heard a lot of times. We are working to focus on the task at hand, to focus today on what we need to do to get over that hump.”
It won’t be easy, however, as the Cougars are going up against a talented opponent in Boise State.
“They are a very good defense,” Sitake said. “They are a very disciplined, sound team. It’s a great opportunity and test for us to match what they bring and then obviously to try and top them. We are excited for the opportunity. We need that. This is a chance for us to do what we know we can do.”