The expectation for the BYU football team in Saturday’s game against FCS-opponent Idaho State is pretty simple and straightforward.
Win ... and win big.
But listening to the Cougar players and coaches leading up to Saturday's game against the Bengals at LaVell Edwards Stadium, it’s clear they have some bigger objectives.
The first is obvious because it is Senior Day.
BYU will honor 19 seniors for their contributions to the team, then go out and try to make that last home game memorable.
“This week will be focused on those seniors and sending them out the right way,” Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said earlier in the week. “We want them to have good memories of their last game.”
Sitake credited this group of seniors for playing huge roles in helping the program grow during their time in Provo.
“We’ve been able to work a lot together in the last few years, especially with establishing the team culture,” Sitake said. “We’ve worked hard with giving them feedback. I’ve seen them grow to leadership during my time here. Dayan Ghanwoloku, for example, would barely say a word when I first got here. Now he’s a vocal leader for us and it’s been awesome to see his voice grow as he’s become a natural leader for the team. His teammates have really started to follow him. He and several others have stepped up for the team. I know they’ve put a lot of hard work into establishing the team that we are right now. I’m looking forward to seeing how their work and sacrifice will contribute to the future of this program.”
Saturday’s game is another opportunity for the BYU seniors to continue building the culture of player leadership.
“At the end of the day, we’re the ones taking the field,” Cougar senior wide receiver Aleva Hifo said. “That’s where our coaches are coming from. They want us to be able to take over our team. If we have any on-field mistakes, we need to take over. If there are any off-field mistakes we need to take over. They want us, as seniors, to lead and take over. Ultimately, that only benefits us over time as opportunities like that are presented and being able to take care of them. It does something to you. Not only with football but with life as well. I think it’s a good opportunity for our seniors to learn and for our seniors in the future to take over as well.”
It’s also a chance to play another college football game, regardless of the opponent — and there really aren’t very many of those in a player’s career.
“I don’t even know what Idaho State’s record is,” BYU senior wide receiver Talon Shumway said. “I’m expecting a good game. I don’t think it matters who you play. No matter how easy or hard it is, you still do the same stuff. You run the ball, you pass the ball, you block, you play defense and you kick. I have yet to see a game where you don’t do those things.”
He said the Cougars have to eliminate distractions and play their best.
“That has to be the expectation,” Shumway said. “I don’t think anything more or less than that is acceptable. We’ve got to play our best because we should and we expect that if we do that we will come out with the win.”
“We’re trying to get amped up for this game like any other game,” Tanner said. “We’re trying to focus on having fun because we get to go out there in that stadium in front of our fans — who are as good as any anywhere — and go play. We expect to go out and play great but we respect them as a football team.”
Sitake said that Idaho State has guys who will come out and compete Saturday.
“They put up a lot of yards,” Sitake said. “Even last week, they only had 5 points against Eastern Washington but they average about 160 in the run game and 240 yards in the passing game. Last year, I know they were putting up a lot of points and stats. For us, we’re going to respect every opponent we go against and this week we are focused on playing at our best and doing it for the seniors.”