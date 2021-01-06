Legendary BYU football All-American Eldon “The Phantom” Fortie passed away Wednesday in Mesa, Arizona. Born May 21, 1941, in Salt Lake City, Utah, Fortie was 79 years old.
Fortie started three seasons at tailback for BYU from 1960-62. As a senior in 1962, he led the Western Athletic Conference in rushing, total offense and scoring. For his success on the field, Fortie was named WAC Offensive Player of the Year and became the first Cougar to be named first-team All-America.
He was selected to play in several all-star games after his senior season, including the North-South Bowl, the Hula Bowl, the All-American Game and the Coaches All-American Bowl. Later that year, the university retired his No. 40 jersey — the first jersey ever retired at BYU.
In 1963, Fortie played a year of professional football for the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League. He was inducted into the BYU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1977. He and his wife Janice were married for 59 years and had five children.