For the last three months, former BYU wide receiver Micah Simon has been training rigorously with Atlet Sports near his home in Dallas with the goal of showing NFL scouts how fast and agile he is.
The plan for Simon and other former Cougars was to be ready to perform at an elite level on BYU’s Pro Day, which was slated for March 27.
But, as is the case for so many people around the world, Simon had his plans disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a unique situation for sure,,” Simon said in a phone interview last week. “For so long, I’d been training for that date. We put this plan together and worked for eight weeks to peak at the right time. I was hitting my numbers but then things started going on with everything getting postponed or canceled.”
Simon and his agent, Harold Bicknell of Pillar Sports Management, were determined that all the work wouldn’t be for nothing. They decided to re-create a pro day themselves with all of the drills and film it so NFL scouts would at least have access to that information.
Even that, however, wasn’t as easy as it sounds.
“It was an interesting experience,” Simon said. “We were planning to do it at the indoor facility at North Texas but the day we were going to do it there were more restrictions that came out and we were not allowed to use those facilities. Everything was closing down so we had nowhere to go. Finally we were able to get into an indoor soccer facility. There were no yard markers but we were able to get the tape measure out to set up the drills. We recorded the whole thing, talking to the scouts to show what we were doing. We just got in and knocked it out.”
On March 24, Simon tweeted out a photo from his @micahsimon_ Twitter account with the numbers he posted: 4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 3.99 seconds in the shuttle, 6.67 seconds in the 3-cone shuttle, 35.5 inches in the vertical jump, 120.5 inches in the broad jump and 11 reps in the bench press.
Held our own Pro Day last week at Atlet Sports that was filmed due to pro days being postponed/cancelled. Shoutout to Ryan Mentzel and the team for getting me ready to go 💨 pic.twitter.com/rafTWNsDRS— micah (@micahsimon_) March 24, 2020
“I’m happy with the 40, the pro-agility shuttle and the 3-cone drill,” Simon said. “I had a good feeling that I would run in that area and hit the goals I was trying to hit. I wanted my numbers to be in that ballpark and I was able to hit those numbers. You always wish you could jump higher or further, or hit more reps on the bench, but it was a solid day for me. This is the type of player I am and the numbers showed exactly that.”
Simon is one of many college players hoping to get NFL opportunities who have proactively gotten some numbers recorded.
Fellow Cougar wide receiver Aleva Hifo, for example, did the same thing and his numbers were posted as well: 4.41 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 4.14 seconds in the shuttle run, 7.09 seconds in the 3-cone drill, 37.5 inches in the vertical jump and 130 inches in the broad jump.
ELECTRIC ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/WhGEjSlEFz— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) March 26, 2020
Simon said he has been talking to his BYU teammates and they’ve all had to endure the same challenges.
“I’ve been talking to Aleva and Dayan (Ghanwoloku) and we all have the same mentality,” Simon said. “Their agents have the same mentality. Aleva killed it and Dayan has done well too. I’m not the only guy in this boat. Everyone is dealing with the same things. I’m going to control what I can control. I was just going to go out and do my best and kill it. All the training paid off.”
BYU wide receiver coach Fesi Sitake tweeted encouragement to his former players from his @fsitake Twitter account:
“Proud of @AHifo7 and @micahsimon_ for keeping up the grind and not becoming discouraged during this crazy time. When the dust settles, I have no doubt these guys will get a shot and make their mark. Ready for more #CougsInTheNFL”
Proud of @AHifo7 and @micahsimon_ for keeping up the grind and not becoming discouraged during this crazy time. When the dust settles, I have no doubt these guys will get a shot and make their mark. Ready for more #CougsInTheNFL 🤙🏽— Fesi Sitake (@fsitake) March 24, 2020
Although it is unlikely due to current events, there is still a faint hope that BYU might be able to put together its Pro Day sometime in April.
BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake said during a conference call last week that the Cougar athletic department is trying to do everything it can to help out guys like Simon.
“That’s something that is really important to (director of athletics) Tom Holmoe,” Sitake said. “He’s working through some things, working with the NFL and its scouting program. We’re trying to find creative ways so people can see them and the things they can do with pro timing. Depending on how this goes in the next couple of weeks, I think it’s important for our guys to be able to show what they can do.”
Sitake pointed out that football ability is shown by the film from games but the measurable numbers also have their place.
“The bulk of their work that they’ve done on the field is one thing but allowing people to see their actual speed and agility will help them when it comes to getting into an NFL camp or possibly getting drafted,” Sitake said. “Their agents are working really hard to get their numbers and get them seen out there. We’re lucky that we have an athletic director who will do whatever he can to promote our players and promote our brand.”
Simon said he feels his time in Provo with the BYU football team prepared him to deal with challenges like the ones going on right now.
“I think back to my years at BYU with the ups and downs and it was just put your head down and keep going to work, keep focused,” Simon said. “Those lessons made me who I am today. It helped me throughout this interesting, unusual situation.”
He said he hasn’t wanted to have the COVID-19 challenges to prevent him from savoring what he has right now.
“I’ve been living in the moment,” Simon said. “No matter what happens, this is an opportunity and something I’ll never forget as I’m going through this process. This is a once in a lifetime situation. Only a small percentage of high school football players make it to college, a smaller percentage who get to play and then an even smaller percentage who get to do this and have a chance to dream of going to the NFL.”
He feels fortunate to have been able to train near his home and thus he can be with his family. His plan for the future is to just stay as ready as he can.
“Right now you still have it in your mind that there will be a pro day,” Simon said. “You’ve got to still stay sharp on your drills because if it comes around and your numbers are not in the same ballpark, that raises questions. I’ve got to stay focused while also trying to get in football shape and get ready for the football aspect of it. As of now, rookie minicamps are still set on the same dates. The mentality is that you have to be prepared for everything.”