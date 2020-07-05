When a college football player’s career comes to an end, they usually have two basic choices. Either they hope for an opportunity to play in the NFL or they move on to starting a career outside of football.
A third choice does exist, however, one that in some ways combines career and football. That is to pursue job opportunities in coaching or training.
Former BYU football safety Austin Lee has found himself in some ways stuck at the crossroads of life this summer.
“I’ve talked to my wife, talked to my family, talked to my agent and tried to come up with a game plan of what to do,” Lee said in a phone interview last week. “Right now there are a lot of unknown variables. There is so much uncertainty, so right now I’m just kind of putting my head down and grinding.”
Lee spent the beginning of the year working to get into the best shape of his life, hoping to get a shot at playing football at the next level. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, changed everything.
“It’s been pretty crazy,” Lee said. “I didn’t expect all these things to happen. Sometimes things don’t go as planned. I was fully prepared and confident that I was going to get my shot in the NFL and I’m still keeping that window open — but with everything going on that obviously didn’t happen yet. Whether that is God’s plan to push me in a different direction, I don’t know. I guess that’s to be determined.”
Lee didn’t get drafted or sign as a free agent, and the pandemic limited opportunities to get mini-camp invitations. But he was determined to be ready if the call he wants to get ever came.
“While I was staying in shape and working out, I started working out with (BYU linebacker/safety Zayne Anderson),” Lee said. “He actually talked me into getting other athletes to do it. I reached out on Twitter to let other athletes know I was doing training. From there I’ve just been growing it and trying to teach what I’ve learned in the last five years of my experience in college. It’s a chance to give back my knowledge and understanding of the technique of the game to the kids who are going through the same process.”
Lee said he realized that while focused training opportunities are common for quarterbacks and running backs, there weren’t as many options for defensive backs.
“I feel like when I grew up, there weren’t many people out there who did defensive back workouts,” Lee said. “There are some in Florida and California. It’s grown more here but I think it is cool to have someone coach defensive back. It requires a different skill set and reaction level. I think it needs to be taught. I would’ve liked it growing up.”
He explained that some of the important skills he works to help athletes develop are footwork, opening up the hips, eye usage, angles and when to break.
“It’s so important because playing defensive back is so reactionary,” Lee said. “Sometimes I’ll run with an athlete so they can feel the pressure of a receiver on their toes. Once the receiver breaks down, then they break down. A lot of it is getting the moving parts working together.”
Doing some coaching has been a good source of supplemental income as Lee tries to see what will happen in the next few months.
“I’ve found a few side gigs but this is a huge benefit for me,” Lee said. “I’m able to keep my mental part of the game sharp while getting a workout in, working my feet while teaching.”
The experience of training this summer is giving Lee a glimpse of what it might be like to pursue coaching as a profession.
“I would love to be a college coach,” Lee said. “That would be a dream and goal of mine. I don’t know which route I want to go yet but I am embracing this role right now, mentoring these kids and getting them right. Playing safety or corner is very mental. If you are on an island, you have to learn to let mistakes go and play the next play. That’s life. When things come at you, you have roll with the punches. These are some of the life lessons you teach while you are out there and I’ve really enjoyed doing so.”
He knows that the clock is ticking on his NFL dreams, particularly being an older graduate after serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“The time frame is a little shorter, so all I can do is hope for the best,” Lee said. “If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen. I’ve come to accept that. If it does, it’s going to help me to appreciate football and my opportunity a lot more. Either way, I’m excited and I’m working to be ready.”
More information on Lee’s training can be found on his @aust_lee11 Twitter feed.