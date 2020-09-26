Ryan Pugh called his duties as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Troy “unique in college football.”
The former BYU offensive line coach is in his second season with the Trojans and said he is grateful for the opportunity to learn at the feet of one of college football’s most innovative offensive minds: Troy head coach Chip Lindsey.
“With Coach Lindsey being heavily involved in the offense in play calling and him giving me the opportunity to be an offensive coordinator and really grow as a coordinator, I’m very appreciative of that,” Pugh said. “He’s a great offensive mind and he’s had success everywhere he’s been: High school, Power 5, doesn’t matter. I’m just trying to be as open-minded as possible to learn as much as I can when I have the opportunity to work under someone like Coach Lindsey.”
Lindsey cut his teeth as a successful high school coach in Georgia. At Lassiter High School, Lindsey mentored Parade All-American Hutson Mason, who broke every state passing record including yards (4,560) and touchdowns (54). From there, Lindsey had stops as a quarterback coach at Troy and as an assistant at Auburn (twice), Southern Miss and Arizona before taking the head coaching job at Troy in 2019.
Every place Lindsey has been, the offense has been explosive.
“I take the approach to try and grow as much as I can as an offensive line coach first and foremost and then as an offensive coordinator because you are in front of more players than just your position group,” Pugh said. “They will look to you for leadership just as I look to Coach Lindsey for leadership. My role here is one that is really unique in college football, for sure. I’m just very thankful to be in this position to grow as a coach and as a person.”
Pugh took the BYU offensive line coaching job in 2018 on the strength of his relationship with offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, who coached Pugh at Auburn.
“His dad was a coach and so he grew up around football,” Grimes said. “He’s one of if not the smartest player I’ve ever coached and so his mind for the game is really, really sharp. When he started working as my graduate assistant he had a maturity beyond his years and a way of relating to the players that I really thought was special. So having the opportunity to bring him here with me when I first came two years ago was a really cool thing.”
Grimes gives Pugh credit for setting the stage for this year’s experienced and — so far — dominant Cougar offensive line.
“He played a part in building some of those blocks that we’re seeing the fruits of now,” Grimes said. “I was sad when he left here but I understand why. Alabama is home for him and it was a great opportunity. So I’m certainly hoping the best for him every week except this one. He’s not my good buddy this week, but we’ll text after.”
In Pugh’s first season at Troy, the Trojans topped 500 yards of offense six times and scored more than 35 points eight times. Troy was ninth in the nation in passing offense (312.2) and 18th in total offense (456.3). Pugh was nominated for the Broyes Award, which is given to the top assistant coach in college football.
“Ryan and I go way back,” Lindsey said. “His dad and I coached together back in 2007, 2008 and 2009 (in high school). Ryan was finishing playing then and he would come over and help us some. At a different high school in Alabama, Ryan coached our offensive line for a year. We always stayed in touch. So I already knew what kind of person and coach he was. He’s very smart and very tough. He played all five offensive line positions as a true freshman in the SEC at one point, which is amazing. He’s just a football junkie and he loves it.
“So for me (hiring Pugh) was a no-brainer. I was looking for a guy who had ties to this area, a good person and a good coach. He fit all those qualities.”
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said Pugh will make a great head coach someday. Pugh said he learned a lot during his year in Provo coaching with the Cougars.
“The biggest impact was dealing and coaching with such great men,” Pugh said. “Being able to balance the family life as well as the coaching side of things, there are places I’d been before that weren’t always as structured like things are at BYU. It really opened my eyes how you could really include and incorporate family into it. Chip Lindsey here at Troy is a lot like Kalani in that sense.
“At BYU you get to coach against so many teams from almost every conference in the country as far as defenses you might see as an offensive coach. I almost felt like I was coaching pro football. You’re talking about young men (at BYU) who are 24 or 25 years old. They’re married and they have families of their own. I think coaching at BYU is so many things wrapped up into one. I had a great experience. Although my time at BYU was short, it really shaped who I am today.”
On Saturday, Pugh said his job is to keep his emotions in check so his players can focus on winning the game.
“It’s not about me, it’s about the players,” Pugh said. “These young men have worked hard for this opportunity. It’s a great opportunity for them to go up to Provo and play a good football team in BYU. We have our work cut out for us but we’re just the men for the job.”