Ken and Barbara Niumatalolo thought they were getting a doctor in the family.
Instead, they got another football coach.
Oldest son Va’a Niumatalolo was a linebacker at BYU and preparing to go to medical school at the conclusion of his football career.
“I was on a pre-med track,” Va’a Niumatalolo said. “I was taking physics and anatomy courses. I was even attending the medical school lectures. Nothing against the medical profession but I felt myself being drawn toward football.
“I approached my parents about it. I said, ‘Hey, I want to get into coaching.’ My mom was almost in tears. My dad was like, ‘Uh, OK, if you really want to, let’s give it a shot.”
Va’a’s father, Ken Niumatalolo, knows a thing or two about coaching: He’s been the very successful head coach at the Naval Academy for the past 12 seasons. In 2015, he was considered as the top replacement for Bronco Mendenhall at BYU, eventually choosing to stay in Annapolis.
“I told him (Va’a) not to get into coaching,” Ken Niumatalolo said with a laugh this week.” I mean, I told him it’s not a very stable profession. But he has a lot of friends on that side, guys that are coaches, former teammates.”
Ken and Va’a Niumatalolo will run out of the tunnel together at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Monday — albeit with no fans allowed in the facility due to the COVID-19 pandemic — to face Va’a’s alma mater, BYU, in the 2020 opener for both schools. Va’a is in his first year at Navy as the assistant to the director of football operations.
Ken and Barbara Niumatalolo might have had reservations about their son’s career choice at first, but not now.
“My wife and I have been empty-nesters for a while now,” Ken Niumatalolo said. “It’s been probably the crowning achievement of anything that’s ever happened to me to be with my son.”
Va’a Niumatalolo made plenty of trips to Utah as a youngster, attending BYU football camps and visiting family.
“I spent a lot of time over there growing up,” Va’a Niumatalolo said. “I had an opportunity to go to an all-star game at the end of my senior year. I found that every person I became close with at the all-star game were BYU players. It was Alex Kuresa and Terenn Houck. I really liked those guys and that helped guide me to Provo.”
Va’a Niumatalolo was a reserve linebacker at BYU, finishing with 14 total tackles and one sack. He left Provo with an exercise wellness degree and great memories.
“I loved every minute out there being at BYU,” he said. “I loved playing football and loved playing with the guys I did. I split my time with Coach Mendenhall and Coach (Kalani) Sitake. It was a great experience under both.”
Va’a Niumatalolo also met his wife, Kenzi, during his football playing career. She attended Utah Valley University but they lived in the same apartment complex. They now have two daughters, Aussie and Jada.
Va’a Niumatalolo spent his first two years in coaching at the University of Hawaii under Nick Rolovich, first as an intern with the offense in 2018 and then as a graduate assistant on the offensive line in 2019 before joining his father in Annapolis.
“I call myself a glorified graduate assistant,” Va’a Niumatalolo said. “I help out with anything that needs done, recruiting and different operational things. It’s not as much football but that’s OK because I still get to be around the football team and go to practice. It’s awesome.”
Va’a Niumatalolo still has strong ties to BYU.
“If they are a redshirt junior or a senior, I played with them,” Va’a said. “Troy Warner, Khyiris (Tonga), Matt Bushman, James Empey, all of them. Also Neil Pau’u because I was close with his older brother, Butch. I would pick on Neil any time I could.”
Former Cougar Corbin Kaufusi was the best man at Va’a Niumatalolo’s wedding and current BYU freshman defensive end Fisher Jackson is Va’a Niumatalolo’s brother-in-law.
“I’ll probably still talk trash to Fisher,” Va’a Niumatalolo said with a laugh. “When we talk to each other I try to keep things vague because I don’t want people to think I’m a spy or trying to turn him into a mole.”
Va’a Niumatalolo expects a tough, physical game on Monday between two teams that are simply excited for the opportunity to play football.
“I think both schools stay true to who they are,” Va’a Niumatalolo said. “BYU stays true to recruiting good football players but they never compromise on recruiting good people. It’s the same thing here at the Naval Academy. We look first and foremost for good people that are going to serve their country and be future leaders. But they still need to be pretty good at football so they can roll on Saturdays.
“Every year that I’ve been in coaching, we’ve played BYU. My first year at Hawaii we went to Provo. Last year we played BYU in the Hawaii Bowl and now this year. So I feel like I’ll never escape BYU.”