It turned out to be a nice payday for the "Swiss Army Knife" of the NFL.
Former BYU star Taysom Hill signed a two-year contract with the New Orleans Saints Sunday, one that is reportedly worth $21 million including $16 million fully guaranteed with another $1 million in performance incentives, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Saints placed a first-round tender on Hill earlier in the offseason that was worth $4.6 million, so this is essentially a one-year extension worth $16.3 million.
Hill expressed his gratitude to the Saints in an Instagram that included a photo of him with his wife Emily and one of him signing the contract, saying:
“I’ve had this dream since I was a little kid of playing in the NFL. The New Orleans Saints made that dream a reality, and over the past 3 years I’ve had the opportunity to play with and for some of the best men I’ve ever known. I am humbled and grateful that my wife, future son, and I get to continue living our dream in the city we love, with the people we love! Thank you NOLA!”
Hill was an undrafted free agent after completing an impressive-but-injury-plagued career with the Cougars. He originally signed with Green Bay in 2017 but was cut and eventually found a home in New Orleans.
The news shows the Saints are committed to keeping Hill around, even though reports indicate New Orleans is also close to signing former Tampa Bay starting quarterback Jameis Winston.
Winston led the NFL with 5,109 yards passing and ranked second with 33 touchdown passes, but he also led the NFL in interceptions with 30.
If that contract is signed, Hill would likely compete with Winston for the backup quarterback position behind Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who is entering his 20th year in the league.
Hill has only attempted 15 passes in his three-year NFL career -- including a 50-yard completion in New Orleans' 26-20 playoff loss to Minnesota in January. He is 7-of-15 passing for 169 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception.
What makes Hill unique is his versatility as he has run for 410 yards and three touchdowns and has caught 25 passes for 265 yards and eight touchdowns in 42 games, including the playoffs.
Earlier this offseason, Saints head coach Sean Payton indicated that Hill had earned the right to be the backup in New Orleans.
"Taysom's earned this opportunity to be our 2 [at quarterback]," Payton told WWL Radio last month after former Saints backup Teddy Bridgewater signed with the rival Carolina Panthers. "But he also has earned the opportunity to play and help us win football games as a 'one.' And what I mean by that -- whether you call him a receiver, a tight end, a specialist, also a quarterback -- yeah, he's gonna play. He's too good a football player [not to be on the field]. He's one of our better football players."
Hill has become a sensation across the country because of his unique role with the Saints.
He showed off his tremendous athleticism when at BYU, where from 2012-16 he completed 58.2% of his passes for 6,929 yards passing with 43 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He also added 2,815 yards rushing with 32 ground scores.