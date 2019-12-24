The BYU football team has a tradition of great linebackers, as evidenced by the fact that two of the top linebackers in the NFL this year both played for the Cougars (New England’s Kyle Van Noy and San Francisco’s Fred Warner).
Perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising then that BYU freshman linebacker Payton Wilgar was named to the Pro Football Focus All-Freshman First Team, while teammates Max Tooley and Keenan Pili earned freshman team honorable mention recognitions.
“It’s a great story for them,” Cougar linebackers coach Ed Lamb said earlier in the month. “It’s what we are in it for, to see the success of the young guys. It’s such a developmental time in their lives so if we can help them work through some hardships and achieve success and build their life story, it’s a really cool thing to be a part of that.”
Wilgar was quick to point out that football is a team game and thus such accolades belong to the team.
“It’s awesome,” Wilgar said. “I wouldn’t be here without my teammates. Them doing their jobs puts me in a place to do my job, so I’ve got to give them credit. It’s awesome for them to support me.”
Not too long ago, however, Wilgar wasn’t sure he was even in the right place.
“It’s so satisfying,” Wilgar said. “To be a walk-on and kind of going to transfer and then coming back, it’s made it that much more great to be where I’m at right now.”
Lamb remembered seeing Wilgar’s potential when he was in high school.
“He was a great high school football player,” Lamb said. “I first offered him when I was at Southern Utah, so it was a long time ago. He was long and lean — but he’s not so lean any more. He’s bulked up. The thing that is hard to get an appreciation of in recruiting is how much a player really cares about the game of football, how much they embrace the week-to-week challenges. He’s really into the playbook and the scouting report. All of that stuff he does a really fine job with.”
But there was a problem when the Cougars were looking at adding him to the team.
“It’s hard for guys to hear this but we told him that he was a scholarship player in our mind,” Lamb said. “We just didn’t have one right then. We invited him to walk on and we couldn’t promise anything, but there was no doubt he was a scholarship-caliber player. A good problem to have at BYU is that there are a lot of good linebackers in this state. Some years we get some really good players that we have to get to join us in some other fashion, whether that is a delayed enrollment, a mission or in Payton’s case walking on for a year. Hopefully he feels like it paid off.”
Wilgar had to go through some frustrations and make some tough decisions about his future.
“I wasn’t here in spring so coming in I didn’t really have a big role,” Wilgar said. “I just wanted to work hard. The older guys helped me out and then over the course of the season I’ve gained a bigger role by making the most of my opportunities.”
He gave a lot of credit to the guys around him, credit the Tooley believes deserves to go both ways.
“Payton and I play the same position but he’s been my best friend since I got here,” Tooley said. “We got here together and got to know each other. There are positives and negatives to playing the same position but overall we are working together to get better. It’s been cool to have a good friend and help each other out.”
The young linebackers have continued to get better throughout the season, earning the national accolades as well as the respect of their teammates.
“I’m happy for them,” junior defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga said with a grin. “Those two (Wilgar and Tooley) came in and I feel like the didn’t even know how to play football. Now for them to get the awards and see their progression every week, it’s been fun to watch them and to play on the defense with them.”
BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki said seeing players like Wilgar and Tooley excel is tremendously rewarding.
“It’s exciting,” Tuiaki said. “I certainly feel good about a kid who has been rewarded for his hard work to be put on scholarship or even get those accolades because you know they have earned it. Everyone, including the coaches, are always rooting for the underdog guy. In this case, those guys who may have come not highly recruited or as a walk-on, it’s good to see their hard work pay off.”
He just wants to see them continue to get better and not be satisfied with where they are at.
“Guys can get complacent and feel like they’ve arrived,” Tuiaki said. “You have to try to push out the noise. Having someone next to you reminding that you are human, I think that’s important. You get those things in your mind and it can impact everything around you.”
Now here they are getting ready for the last game of the season and they find it hard to believe it is December already.
“I tell everyone every day that this season went by in the blink of an eye,” Wilgar said. “To think that I had my redshirt season last year and now my freshman season is almost over, it’s gone by fast. You’ve got to make the most of every opportunity you get.”
They hope to continue to see growth on and off the field as they follow the linebacker legacy of the players who have come before them.
“I came in to my freshman season hoping the best and looking to do whatever I could to make an impact,” Tooley said. “The accolades have come and that’s a really good place to start. I’m still young but it motivates me to want to be better next year and in the years to come.”