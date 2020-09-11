BYU football coaches have turned practice and game time into a new kind of interactive classroom for their players.
It’s not as if the inmates are running the asylum and calling all the plays, but the Cougar players are getting plenty of opportunities to voice their input into the game plan and game adjustments.
After Monday’s 55-3 drubbing of the Naval Academy, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said, “Allowing the players to have feedback and a voice in the game plan pays off because they execute the way they did tonight.”
Some further explanation of that quote was needed.
“I’ve always had a good relationship with the players and what they think about the scheme and how they feel,” Sitake said on Thursday in a conference call. “I like to hear what they think. Most of it is to see what they know and to try to get them thinking about football. If they know I’m going to ask their opinion on something then they probably should get their football IQ up and study film a little bit more. I think that’s a good way to talk about ball and get our guys to think about football more often.”
Sitake said he and his coaching staff have had numerous discussions about how to teach and interact with their players.
“There are a lot of ways to learn,” Sitake said. “Sometimes it’s not just on a chalkboard. Sometimes we’re a lot more effective with different types of teaching for each individual. We have enough coaches now to be able to create a way of learning and teaching so that we can make each individual a little bit more effective and help them learn as much as they can. We’ve been talking about teaching methodologies for a while on our staff. It’s something that changes every year and that changes with each person that you coach. We have a staff that is finding creative and innovative ways to teach.”
The 2020 roster is loaded with experienced players, which has led to even more interaction and input from the players and coaches, both during practices and games.
“During the game we talk about things we did really well and executed well and some things we did not do as well,” BYU senior linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi said. “We have a lot of veteran guys and even throughout the weeks preparing for Navy there were things we tried and didn’t feel as confident in. He (Sitake) really had an open ear, listening to what we liked and what we wanted to do.
“I think Kalani is a player’s coach. He loves us, he respects us and he trusts us. He’s given us lot of free reign and to have him have our back like that, it does a lot for us as players. I think that‘s one of the reasons why we play so hard is because we have coaches who back us up.”
The offensive line might be the most experienced group on the team and paved the way for more than 300 rushing yards against Navy. Junior tackle Brady Christensen said both sides of the ball benefit from having input into the game plan.
“Coaches are always asking us what we think is going to work and what we should run,” Christensen said. “They always involve us in the decision-making process. They are always asking us questions. That just comes with knowledge of the game and experience. I feel like it’s been awesome to be able to work with the coaches and put in our input, too.”
A running back lostRedshirt freshman Jackson McChesney posted on Instagram that he has torn ligaments in his foot and will need season-ending surgery. He’s the second running back to be lost for the season to injury along with junior college transfer Hinckley Ropati.
The Cougars do have some good news to report at running back: Sophomore Sione Finau, who tore his ACL in November, is cleared for full practice.
“A little disappointed in some of the injuries we’ve had,” Sitake said. “The sooner we get Sione Finau back the better. He looks like he’s ahead of schedule in his conditioning and rehab. What happened to Jackson is he did it early when he got into the game (against Navy). His last play of 2020 was a touchdown, so that’s a good way to go out.”
Sophomore Tyler Allgeier (14 carries, 132 yards, 2 TDs vs. Navy) and senior Lopini Katoa (10 carries, 80 yards, 2 TD’s) anchor the running back group. Behind those two right now are walk-on Chase Wester and converted freshmen receivers Javelle Brown and Luc Andrada.
“We had to shift Tyler Allgeier over from linebacker to running back last year,” Sitake said. “We have lot of guys that can swing that way from the defense to the offense and also change positions. (Defensive tackle) Khyiris Tonga keeps mentioning how he’d love to play running back. Bracken El-Bakri (another defensive tackle) too and I’m sure Brady Christensen would like to. We feel good about our two guys right now (Allgeier and Katoa) and we’re getting Sione back. We have other guys that could really fit in. Without giving away too much, I think we’ll be fine there.”