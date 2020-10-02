This summer when football conferences around the country were deciding to scrap the fall season because of the coronavirus, BYU and Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe took a different approach.
“We really never wanted to concede but it was a realistic, viable possibility,” Holmoe admitted. “It wasn’t so much what BYU wanted, but we always felt from the beginning we weren’t going to be one of the first ones out. We were going to try to hang in there, predicated on health and well-being. But it was a difficult balance. Everyone was asking themselves, ‘Are we doing the right thing?’”
Holmoe spent 30 minutes with the media on Friday in a Zoom conference call, breaking down the last seven months and what the future might hold for the Cougar athletic department.
With the addition of Boise State and San Diego State, BYU is up to 10 scheduled football games with spots for additional matchups should they become available.
“One of the things as an independent, we are fluid and mobile to get these games,” Holmoe said. “One of the benefits of independence is that we don’t have a league to go through with the logistics of scheduling. It’s very complicated in those conferences. We’re flexible but we needed a lot of help.”
Holmoe admitted that his job has been almost entirely focused on the football schedule over the past seven months and the opportunities to relax have been few.
“My getaways are probably similar to yours,” Holmoe said. “I go for drives at night to get a milkshake at Taco Amigo. I get out because some days during these difficult times, especially earlier when the schedule was really thin, I’d be on the phone during the day and realize I missed lunch or forgot things.”
Holmoe said he’s spent hours on phone calls with other athletic directors for games that won’t be played, but doesn’t consider those efforts a waste of time.
“There are a lot of people I talked to about games, multiple phone calls and multiple discussions, and we’re not going to play them in 2020,” Holmoe said. “But they tried, they tried really hard, and that gave me hope that we could do it.”
The Cougars are 2-0 this season and ranked in the Top 25 after big victories at Navy and against Troy with Louisiana Tech coming to LaVell Edwards Stadium Friday night. Holmoe was asked if his experience revamping the 2020 slate on the fly has changed his views or approach to scheduling.
“I just think it’s an asterisk year in scheduling,” he said. “There are so many rules that were broken, not legal rules, but you need so much assistance. There are a lot of people taking risks with you and you with them. One really good thing coming out of it is there are way more conversations occurring with ADs. It’s a great connection. We’ve learned, we’ve shared best practices during COVID.
“So If I’ve learned anything it’s that I probably could improve my communication with other ADs and my connections with other ADs. I’m going to call other ADs and pick up the phone and ask how their golf game is going, or how is their family. Athletics is big business now and during COVID times, I think we’ve all taken a step back and gotten back to the old-school relationships, which I appreciate.”
Holmoe addressed the rumors that this summer BYU was exploring joining another conference just for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus.
“There were discussions I offered up but we really didn’t get much of a response back on that,” he said.
Holmoe said he doesn’t know when fans will be allowed into LaVell Edwards Stadium though discussions with state and local officials are ongoing.
Even though much of his time has been spent on scheduling, he still has an athletic department to run without — at least for the time being — revenue from ticket sales.
“For most of the schools across the country, there are two parts to the equation,” Holmoe said. “One is reducing your expenses and the other one is to try to finding creative ways to increase revenue, and those are both difficult challenges. We’re undertaking both of those right now. Some are in the works and some are on white boards.”
Holmoe said a good number of season ticket holders have donated their full season ticket contribution to the athletic department with plans to buy new tickets in 2021.
“That’s rare and extraordinary and I’m super grateful,” Holmoe said. “That chips away at our deficit already.”
More than anything else, Holmoe said he is grateful there is a football game to play on Friday night.
“The individual details (of scheduling) are somewhat of a blur to me now, and I’m not really concerned about telling the stories,” he said. “I’m more concerned about tonight. The schedule got us to tonight. It’s not about the schedule, it’s about the games.
“In the end, I’m a former BYU football player, a former BYU coach and a current BYU fan. I’m in it with everyone else and I’m giddy that we have a game tonight. I don’t know how it’s going to go next week. I’m trying to live in the moment and not look in the past. Yeah, we have a schedule set to see how and what we can do. But never in my life have I ever felt more day to day and game to game.”