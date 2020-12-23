When Central Florida head football coach Josh Heupal was asked about how BYU's defense disrupted the explosive Knight passing game in the 49-23 Cougar win in Tuesday's 2020 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, he said the Cougars threw some wrinkles into their defensive approach.
"Structurally they were a little bit different than what we had anticipated going into the game in some ways," Heupel said in the postgame press teleconference. "Initially, we just didn't understand exactly what they were doing. As we did, we adjusted to it but we still didn't play as efficiently as we were capable of."
For much of the game, BYU sent three defensive linemen to battle the five UCF offensive linemen, then had a pair of linebackers move near the line. The linebackers either leapt with their arms in the air to disrupt the throwing lanes or waited for Knight quarterback Dillon Gabriel to leave the pocket before taking off in pursuit.
"We had just seen on film that he struggled when the passing lanes were kind of disrupted and when there were guys in his face." BYU senior linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi said. "The game plan was created around that concept. The defensive linemen worked their butts off and really played a heck of a game. Huge credit to those guys for just staying in there and flushing the quarterback out consistently."
The result was that UCF only gained 217 yard through the air, the fewest the Knights had all season.
Not coincidentally, UCF also scored the few points it had all year as BYU was able to build a big lead and cruise to the win.
"I just want to give credit to our coaches," Kaufusi said. "The game plan that they put together was one of the best I've been able to see throughout my time at BYU. All of our coaches have just put in so much work and really created a game plan that was just incredible. Kudos to our defense being able to execute that game plan, being able to do what they've asked us to do. We knew that they were gonna get some big plays here and there but we just wanted to stay consistent."
The Cougar defense wasn't the only unit to adjust its game plan to take advantage of what UCF was doing.
On the other side of the ball, BYU has been aggressive and attacked opposing defenses regularly through the intermediate and deep passing game.
In this game, however, the Cougars frequently were content to go short and allowed players to make things happen from there. In fact, nearly half of BYU's 441 total pass yards were yards gained after the catch (218).
"They're a great defense but we noticed on film that they struggle a lot with crossing routes, mesh stuff, stuff underneath," BYU junior quarterback Zach Wilson said. "We had a lot of success with those. It was part of our game plan going in because they struggled with it down the stretch. The goal was to get it out to those playmakers and let them make plays."
BYU ended up being successful offensively without having offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes or offensive line coach Eric Mateos in attendance.
Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake refused to explain their absence but instead talked about how the team hadn't been at full strength either on the field or as a coaching staff during the entire season, which could be interpreted as indicating that the two coaches are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in some way (positive test or contact-tracing quarantines).
Either way, the coaches were able to get their players in position to play well and they ended up finishing the year with a performance the entire Cougar squad could be proud of.
"It was so amazing," BYU senior safety Troy Warner said. "There is no better way that I would want to go out. The way that we played it together as a team, the way that we showed the fight, there's no other way that that I would want it. It's been a great year and with the success that we've had, it's been it's been everything I've wanted."
Cougar senior offensive lineman Chandon Herring said: "It was immensely satisfying going into a game that you know is the last of the season. It's been a good year here but then finishing out on high note was great, especially since in bowl games where teams walk in calm. We were really excited to play. Seeing that we came out juiced and were able to reach that level of play speaks volumes to the character the guys that we have and the work we put in. It was super satisfying and I'm very proud of it."