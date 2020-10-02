When BYU junior quarterback Zach Wilson was asked after Saturday’s 48-7 win over Troy at LaVell Edwards Stadium about why the Cougars have been so successful early in 2020, he was quick to pass the credit to the entire offense.
“The key is having playmakers,” Wilson said. “I would say we are very versatile. We’ve got great running backs, dudes making big-time plays and making guys miss. At the same time, I can throw a swing route to a back or an arrow to a receiver and those guys are going to make plays down the field. We have the playmaking ability where guys aren’t letting the first defender take them down.”
While Wilson has been able to get some big plays from his guys (a lot of yards have come after the catch), he has also been a big catalyst for the Cougar offense.
“I think Zach’s leadership is starting to show,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said after defeating Troy. “He had a great offseason. Before he had to nurse some injuries and get back from those, so this is the first time he was able to have a great offseason and just take care of his stuff and perfect his craft. He is throwing the ball really well, seeing things really well, making the right checks and putting guys in the right spots. There is still room for improvement and I know Zach won’t think this is good enough. I like the way he is working and leading this team. He’s played a lot of games, a lot of minutes and the guys look to him as a leader.”
Consider his 2020 statistics compared to past seasons:
2020
- : 2 games played (2-0 record), 36-of-45 for 624 yards, 13.87 average gain, 80% completions, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 221.37 passer rating.
2019
- : 9 games played (4-5 record), 199-of-319 passing for 2,382 yards, 7.47 average gain, 62% completions, 11 TDs, 9 INTs, 130.84 passer rating.
2018
- : 9 games played (5-4 record), 120-of-182 passing for 1,578 yards, 8.67 average gain, 66% completions, 12 TDs, 3 INTs, 157.23 passer rating.
The numbers show a clear improvement in the early going of this season and that has made a big difference for the BYU offense.
“Experience is the biggest factor,” BYU quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick said Tuesday. “In your third year, the game slows down. The other part is that the players around him are playing at a high level. Most of the guys are in their third year in this offense and it is starting to show. We have guys who are playing fast, with not a lot of thinking going on but are out there executing their job. So far after two games, we are executing well as a team and that is making his job a lot easier.”
One observer who is watching Wilson closely this year is former Cougar star quarterback John Beck, who is now the motion mechanics instructor for 3DQB and helped Wilson develop in the offseason.
“He looks sharp,” Beck said in a phone interview on Wednesday. “He’s looked very much the part of being the person in control, always knowing where he wants to go with the ball. It’s what you expect from somebody that has a good understanding of their offense.”
Beck explained that he’s seen Wilson finally be able to trust his body and that has made a big difference in his throwing ability.
“He did some things really well as a freshman but than the surgery happened,” Beck said. “At that point, it’s all about getting the arm back, getting the body back. Pretty much everything we did was to get his arm and his body in a place where he could compete. This year we’ve been able to push him. He’s leaps and bounds ahead of where he was.”
Beck said that even though he dealt with some tough things, Wilson has always been confident and composed, something that shows up on the field.
“Here’s a naturally confident kid who has been through a couple of tough things but when things click now that confidence can skyrocket,” Beck said.
His experience and maturity might be most visible in seeing how he is choosing to deliver the ball in various circumstances.
“A lot of quarterbacks in high school don’t have to learn all the throws because a lot of the times they are out there dominating in the first half or more of those games,” Beck said. “Then all of a sudden it’s college football and the windows are a little bit smaller and things are tighter. You’ve got to be able to shape more throws and get better at it. That’s what he’s learning. He goes out in practice and realizes, ‘you know what, this is what I need to do.’”
Beck broke down the TD pass to tight end Isaac Rex late in the first half of the game against the Trojans and said that while it wasn’t perfect, it was an excellent use of some of the techniques they worked on with Wilson during the offseason.
As a veteran quarterback, Beck noted that not every pass from Wilson has been perfect but said that’s just a reality for all quarterbacks including the greatest ones in the game.
“I don’t care who you are at quarterback, you’re going to have those types of throws,” Beck said. “I train a lot of NFL guys and when I review their tape, those very same throws are happening in there. When you’re throwing the ball close to 30 times or over 30 times in a game, there are going to be those types of throws. Nobody goes out there and throws the exact ball they want on every play.”
He said the next step for Wilson is to prove himself under duress or when things aren’t going well.
“One of the things that I’ve noticed is Zach has really had a clean pocket most of the time,” Beck said. “How many times so far in these couple of games have we seen him have to work to get the ball off on third down or with a lot of pressure around? I want to see him having an understanding of the offense, knowing where to go and doing it confidently, looking like he’s in control on the field against the better competition. Those will be the signs of, another jump up for him.”
So far, however, Beck believes Wilson has been just about as good as anyone should expect.
“I don’t know how he plays at a higher level against the two teams he’s been playing against,” Beck said. “When I go back and look at it, to me, that’s pretty much as good as you can play these games.”