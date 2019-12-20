The December and February college football signing periods are generally disappointing for BYU fans who want to see their team lauded by recruiting sites for having top-ranked recruiting classes.
Instead, the Cougars generally end up ranked in the bottom half of the country, resulting in disappointment and frustration from their supporters.
But just how accurate are these rankings?
BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki have both recruited for Power 5 schools and seen the inefficiencies of the "recruiting experts."
"I've coached three guys who were first-round picks in the NFL," Grimes said Wednesday after practice. "One of those was a 4-star player who was recruited by a lot of people. One of those was a 2-star and not recruited by many people at all. Then the other was a walk-on. Recruiting is not an exact science."
He said that BYU has to be viewed differently than other programs.
"Obviously we have a unique fit that we are looking for," Grimes said. "Occasionally you might have that guy who has the rankings and is the right fit for us, but in a lot of cases that's not how it is. But that doesn't mean they are a lesser player. Whether our recruiting ranking is 75th or 45th or whatever, the key is getting the right guys who we feel like fit and that we can develop. But they have to be good enough to play, especially with the schedules we play. It is a challenge -- but we are all here because we embrace that challenge."
The player rankings -- and thus by extension the team rankings -- are often swayed by the perception of the teams who are recruiting a certain player.
Tuiaki recalled having someone commit to play at Utah when he coached there and see that the athlete would be labeled a 3-star guy, then have the same player de-commit and go to USC -- and then be rated as a 4-star player.
Those types of experiences are why the BYU coaches focus more on their own evaluation and expertise instead of what is reported by recruiting websites.
"Someone was asking me about where our class ranks and I was like, I don't know, I don't know who ranks these guys," Tuiaki said. "It's about being able to look at it a couple of years from now, see where your classes were and what they did. I've had guys that no one really recruited go get drafted and I've had 4-star kids that ended up being busts."
Grimes said the first assessment comes at the end of a signing period.
"After each signing day you look and see if you got most of the guys you wanted," Grimes said. "Did we identify the right guys who were realistic targets? Did we address our needs? If those things didn't happen, then you ask why not? Did not find the right targets or did we not find enough guys early on? Obviously now with the transfer portal being what it is, recruiting doesn't end on signing day. It keeps going. Recruiting is like what you do on the field. You are constantly evaluating and asking what you can do better."
All coaches know that there are no sure bets when asking a young man to perform at the collegiate level.
"The truth is you are going to miss, even on a 5-star guy," Tuiaki said. "The name of the game is trying not to miss too much. If half of the class ends up being a miss, it shows a couple of years down the road where you have an awful team, where you just don't have enough players to put something together. You are going to miss but you don't want to miss too many in one class. As it averages it out, you want to have more guys that contribute than guys who don't."
He referenced the situation with the cornerbacks this year where a couple of Cougar players got hurt (Chris Wilcox and Keenan Ellis) and then two junior college transfers didn't make it into school.
"Those were misses for us last year," Tuiaki said. "We planned on having them come in and contribute right away, allow our freshman to have some time to develop. That ended up hurting us immediately."
Unlike the recruiting services and many fans, both Grimes and Tuiaki said they do go back and look at how recruiting classes from prior years panned out.
"Through time as you look at classes -- not just signees but walk-ons as well -- you look at who is contributing after a couple of years," Tuiaki said. "You look at the guys who aren't contributing, who might need to look elsewhere to find a place to play. You're trying to put together a team that can compete."
Grimes has only been in Provo a couple of years and thus can't look back that far to assess his own recruiting efforts. He said the situation for the Cougars is that the final valuation takes longer to see.
"With players who serve mission, it's really more than two years at BYU," Grimes said. "It's really probably three because it usually takes a year before they are really ready to play again."
The simplest way to view whether a recruiting class was a good one or not is by counting wins and losses but that ignores all of the other factors. Coaches know that players develop at different rates.
"There are so many variables that go into it," Tuiaki said. "The good coaches say it's their fault. It's so easy when you lose or a scheme doesn't work or someone misses a sack or someone gets burned to say we don't have good players. You have what you have and you have to make the most of it. For the good coaches I have been around, it's about getting the most out of everyone, from a walk-on to a 5-star, and then you play the best guys."
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said that he always wants his program trying to improve and that includes its approach to recruiting.
"It's consistently changing," Sitake said. "I don't think you can do it one way and then just sit on it. It's something where we have to evaluate everything that we do. We can't do things the same and expect different results. We'll always try to find ways to get better. We are going to do whatever it takes to find success and get wins but also to develop our players and make sure they are ready to play and keep them healthy."