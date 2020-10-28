Anyone who watched the No. 11-ranked BYU football team’s on the first drive against Texas State at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday probably noticed the Bobcats weren’t employing traditional football formations. They had linemen all over the place as they tried to confuse the Cougar defenders.
How did BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki initially feel about facing something completely unexpected?
“It’s complete panic,” Tuiaki said Tuesday after practice. “You are trying to figure out a way to identify what’s going on first of all as well as getting our boys to settle down and play sound football.”
Texas State, which really had nothing to lose coming in as big underdogs, took advantage of the surprise factor to march down the field.
But it didn’t last.
Tuiaki and the BYU defensive staff started responding and the Bobcats didn’t enjoy much more success until the Cougar backups were in late in the game in the 52-14 BYU win.
Part of that was that the Cougar defense wasn’t completely unprepared to face those types of rarely-employed formations.
“We’ve got a plan for it that we practice every week,” Tuiaki said. “When they ended up coming out in it, the boys checked to what we normally do but there was a problem with our alignment. We gave up a couple of the run-pass options but once we changed it in mid-drive, I felt like we shut them down. Their touchdown just came on regular football.”
BYU senior defensive lineman Bracken El-Bakri said during Monday’s press conference that the preparation in practice made a big difference in how quickly the Cougar players were able to adjust.
“We’ve practiced against schemes like that on purpose to just be ready for anything that could happen,” El-Bakri said. “Coach Tuiaki was kind of preparing us for it, telling us that we could really see anything. We tried to practice against a lot of schemes in practice last week. What we practiced against wasn’t exactly like what they did but we were ready for a scheme like that so it was an easy adjustment to what we ended up doing.”
He pointed to what happened on the field as evidence of how well prepped the team was.
“After the first drive, we came together on the sideline and talked about how what they were doing was a little bit different,” El-Bakri said. “We moved one or two guys and it worked just fine. I think we were actually very well prepared for that scheme. We just had to move a couple of pieces to be totally ready.”
The reality is that when going up against a heavy favorite, teams don’t really have anything to lose by trying something new. Tuiaki said that chess-match aspect of football is something coaches enjoy.
“Anybody that coaches loves that part of the game, either feeling like you’ve got something on someone or defensively you feel like someone is trying do do something and you are able to stop it,” Tuiaki said. “That’s the nature of the competitiveness between the coaches and the game. There is definitely part of that when you are a coach.”
He has a big advantage in 2020, however, since he can rely on a large number of players who have game experience. BYU went through some costly growing pains with young defenders in past seasons and now that investment is paying dividends.
“This is Year No. 5 for Kalani Sitake and I think here more than anywhere else getting guys into the program and developing them takes a lot of time,” Tuiaki said. “With the mission program, we lose half of our recruiting class and then come back and need another year to prep. We are three or four years in before we start to see the results from some of the work put in before. It’s really nice to see some guys start to pay off. I feel like we are playing with more of a veteran group but we still have a lot of young underclassmen.”