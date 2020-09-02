Jack. Rover. Cinco.
When the first official BYU football depth chart was released on Monday, there were some new titles for defensive positions that immediately drew attention.
"They are all hybrid positions," Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said. "We feel like there are a lot of guys who can play different positions. There is a chance you will see the Nickel, the Flash, the Jack and other positions doing a lot of different things that may not be your traditional safety or linebacker type of roles. If I show you five plays, they might be doing different things on all five. It takes a unique player to play those positions, who can be a hybrid that can be a safety, a linebacker and a corner at different times."
BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki said that as the head coach, Sitake had the final say in deciding how the positions would be labeled.
What really matters, however, is that the Cougars think they have the guys who have the versatility required to succeed in those various hybrid roles.
"Different offensive schemes require different types of people to stop them," Tuiaki said. "It's also a way to get all of the best players on the field. That's a good challenge to have when you are talking about having a lot of these different hybrid guys being on the field. It's a challenge but it's also a blessing to have that many good players."
BYU has cross-trained a lot of defensive players over the years and the athletes say that has put them in position to be able to take on different packages.
"Those are definitely positions we are using out there," Cougar senior defensive back Zayne Anderson said. "It's kind of different than in the past but we are expecting all those guys to be playing in different packages."
BYU senior defensive back Troy Warner explained that the hybrid roles allow a defense to be at its best.
"Having a lot of versatile players is a good problem to have," Warner said. "There are a lot of talented players and a lot of depth. As a player you want to know that you are capable of doing multiple things to help the team win games. I pride myself that if I can't do it one way, I can do it another way. Anyway they need me to do something, I'm able to do it. I think every player who is versatile prides himself on that. It will be a strong point for this team for this upcoming season."
The Cougars will need all of the defenders to take care of a variety of responsibilities against the efficient Navy option attack when BYU takes the field against the Midshipmen on Sept. 7 (6 p.m. MT, ESPN).
Warner said that eye control will be one of the biggest keys.
"Eye discipline is going to be huge because one little mistake against a team like this and it could go a long ways," Warner said. "It's going to be important for us to minimize our mental errors and lock into our 1/11th, our own assignment to get the job done in this game."
Tuiaki said the team is working to be ready for Navy and he likes what he has seen.
"Day by day as we look at film and make adjustments, it's headed in the right direction as far as the way we feel about it," Tuiaki said. "There is a little warrior anxiety because you haven't faced something like this before but the defense is pumped up to play football first of all and then to play an opponent like this."