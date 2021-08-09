The rules of football state a team cannot have more than 11 players on the field at a time.
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and his staff are focused on developing more than the required amount of starters.
Smart move. Attrition due to injury, fatigue and matching up with opponents' multiple formations means developing depth at all positions will be important throughout the season.
“I told the team I feel like we have more than 11 starters on each side of the ball,” Sitake said after Monday's practice. “If we could get 123 of them, that would be great. Right now we're trying to get as many as possible. We're seeing what type of packages and personnel groups we can put together.”
One of the advantages of the number of blowouts in 2020 was that a lot of younger players got significant playing time.
“Last year we had those opportunities where we had some games under control and we could give guys game reps,” Sitake said. “The key is to try and get them all ready to play.”
The coaching staff comes into fall camp with a pretty good idea of what the two-deep will look like, but Sitake said sometimes players can surprise.
“That happens,” he said. “I see a lot of examples of that, whether it's an opportunity because of injury or because the light goes on for them. They just figure it out and the game becomes a lot easier for them. As coaches we have to be open to the fact that anybody can earn a spot and make a lot of improvement this month and going into the first game.”
The Cougars moved into the Indoor Practice Facility for their fourth practice due to the high volume of smoke in the air from fires in California.
Quarterback update
One of the most talked about position groups is at quarterback where Jaren Hall, Baylor Romney and Jacob Conover are staging a fierce battle during fall camp.
“It's competitive,” Romney said. “They want it and I want it. We'll see how it turns out the next couple of weeks. The reps are pretty even between the three of us.”
Romney's biggest advantage is his calm demeanor on the field.
“I feel like I play a very poised game of football,” Romney said. “My mindset is to distribute the balls to the playmakers and let them be the ones that make plays on time.”
All three quarterbacks are taking advantage of a deep receiver and tight end room. On Monday, Conover shined with a throw to tight end Issac Rex just inside the goal line for a score and another where receiver Brayden Cosper made a nice diving catch over the middle.
“It could be hard (to choose who to throw to) because it's not just one or two guys out there that are mismatches,” Romney said. “When I look around the offense, it's everyone. It's nice to know that at every position you've got guys that will win their job on that play.”
Wide receiver Neil Pau'u said he thought new offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick is “probably a little more aggressive” than the man he's replacing, Jeff Grimes.
“Seeing how they (the quarterbacks) connect with ARod, that's going to be the key that separates one from another,” Sitake said. “Win and score points. That's what it is. I don't know if I need to break it down other than we're going to have the best person out there to put us in the best position to score as many points and we can. That's going to be the bottom line.”
Game prep
Senior defensive tackle Lorenzo Fauteau said the Cougars have already started some preparation for the Arizona game on Sept. 3. The Wildcats staff is new this season.
“We've been looking a lot at their spring game,” Fauteau said. “We've been looking at past teams where those coaches have coached. We're looking at tendencies and their play calls in different situations.”
Getting better
Pau'u was asked where the defense has made the most improvement.
“Our linebackers are solid,” he said. “From my perspective that's probably the best position. And (cornerback) DeAngelo Mandell, he had a nice pick today. He's looked the best out there.”
New digs
Sitake said the players are appreciate of the new locker rooms at the Student Athlete Building. He jokingly said the best thing about it is the players can charge their phones in their lockers.
“I was sick of seeing extension cords out there,” Sitake said with a laugh. “It's a simple fix for me.”
Then he added: “The other part I like is the smell. They have this system in it that takes the smell out of the locker room. If we could figure that out for the smoke outside, that would be nice. I guess we should pray for a windstorm to take all the smoke out.”