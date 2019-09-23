Here’s what’s going on inside Darnell’s head. Do you ever get the feeling that you can’t get your work finished because the internet is so fascinating?
No? Just me?
Wher
e are we?
Like most of you, I really thought we’d find out a lot about this BYU football team during this initial four-game stretch to begin the season.
The Cougars are 2-2 after those first four games and really, we know very little.
The two wins were in double overtime against a poor Tennessee team and in overtime against a good USC team. The two losses were blowouts against good teams from Utah and Washington. Three of those teams were ranked in the Top 25.
Heading into the non-P5 part of the schedule — but really, no less dangerous and challenging — just who is this BYU team?
The general consensus seems to be that the Cougars are better than they were last year, but I’m not so sure. Offensively BYU appears to be more dangerous and more efficient. But they are averaging just 22.5 points per game, even with the overtimes. Defensively, the Cougars have struggled to stop any of the four teams they’ve played, both on the ground and through the air.
Last year at this time, BYU was 3-1 and ranked in the Top 25 thanks to a win at then-No. 6 Wisconsin. A different schedule in 2018, for sure, with a win at Arizona, a home loss to Cal and a home victory against FCS McNeese State to put with that Wisconsin upset.
What followed were blowout losses to Washington and Utah State, which produced the switch at quarterback from senior Tanner Mangum to freshman Zach Wilson.
Let me take a stab at a couple of “what we knows.”
We know that Ty’Son Williams is a very talented running back. But we also found out on Sunday he sustained an ACL tear in his left knee against Washington and will require surgery. There are a couple of good running backs behind him in Emmanuel Esukpa and Lopini Katoa, but they don’t have Williams’ breakaway speed.
We know that sophomore quarterback Wilson has great potential but he’s been up and down against the four Power Five teams BYU has played. Some great moments, for sure, but also moments that underscore his youth and inexperience.
We know that the Cougar offensive line has been solid in run blocking but inconsistent in pass protection.
We know the receivers turned in three really good games and one not-so-good one against Washington.
We know that tight end Matt Bushman is a weapon and though he somehow disappeared for two games he was good against the Huskies on Saturday.
We know injuries have been an issue on defense. There appears to be depth at linebacker but the “rush three, drop eight” and “bend but don’t break” defensive philosophies have only been moderately successful.
We know that Jake “Don’t Call Me the Make” Oldroyd is as good a kicker as BYU has had in years.
Am I missing anything?
Next up for BYU are long road trips to Toledo and South Florida, sandwiched around a bye week. Boise State and Utah State are two very good Group of 5 teams that the Cougars have struggled with the past several years. Eight, nine or ten wins are still in play.
Olym
pic power
What a week for BYU women’s soccer and volleyball.
Both programs will be ranked in the Top 10 in the country when the new polls come out. The soccer team is 8-0-0 after road wins against No. 14 Kansas (2-0) and Kansas State (5-0). Of the Cougars eight wins, two have come against Top 20 teams and six have come against clubs from Power Five conferences. BYU has an elite defense and has not allowed a goal in the run of play so far this season.
Women’s volleyball was even better this week, winning in four at No. 18 Utah and shocking No. 2 Stanford in Palo Alto, California in four sets on Saturday. The Cardinal had just come off beating top-ranked Nebraska in Lincoln and was likely going to be the No. 1 team in the country this week. The Cougars are young in some key spots but seniors Mary Lake and McKenna Miller are terrific leaders both on and off the court.
All of this success begs the question: If those sports can regularly beat Power Five programs and excel in the NCAA postseason, why do football and men’s basketball struggle to keep up?
The simple answer is to follow the money. I did a feature a few weeks ago on the millions of dollars spent annually by P5 programs in recruiting. BYU spends a microscopic amount comparably. That money also means more spent on coaches and facilities in those sports.
Not to mention the money paid to athletes under the table that is fueling NCAA and federal investigations.
But it’s not just about the money. BYU Olympic sports have some of the best coaches in the country in Jennifer Rockwood (soccer), Heather Olmstead (volleyball), Ed Eyestone (cross country and track), Jeff Judkins (women’s basketball) and Shawn Olmstead (men’s volleyball), to name a few.
They recruit under the same honor code and academic restrictions as football and men’s basketball and somehow find elite athletes to compete against Power Five clubs.
Sometimes they compete in anonymity as so much fuss is made about football and men’s basketball. But they are certainly worthy of attention.
Bear
down
On Wednesday, a live bear was spotted wandering the streets of Orem and climbed into a tree. Animal Services was called in, sedated the bear and took it back to the wild.
I had this Twitter conversation with 1280 the Zone producer Jake Hatch, who is a Mountain View alum and has a brother on the football team, after he made a comment on the bear.
Hatch: “Hey, Mountain View Bruins, when did you get a live mascot?”
Me: “If Mountain View has a live bear for a mascot on the sidelines, I’m not covering anymore football games at the Bruin Bowl.”
Me: “I also think that former BYU wide receiver Tyler Anderson, the MV coach, is the only one legit fast enough to get away if the bear escaped on the sideline. I’d be dead, I know that.”
Hatch: “You’ve never seen (former BYU offensive lineman and Mountain View assistant) Eli Herring run. His massive frame belies his speed.”
Me: “I think I’d take Eli in a straight up fight with a bear, anyway.”
I mean, if Twitter isn’t for conversations like this, what is it good for?
All
about perception
Honest question here.
Let’s say Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham had the same record against the Pac-12 (33-39 since 2011) and was on a three-game losing streak against BYU instead of winning the past nine meetings. Would he be on the hot seat right now at Utah?
Vali
ant in the attempt
I have listened to more national anthems in my career than just about any other human on the planet. As a sports writer, that comes with the territory. During Friday’s Lone Peak-Westlake football game, I experienced a first: A trombone solo.
As a former trombone player, I was intrigued when Jack English, a Lone Peak student, brought his trombone to the microphone and began to play “The Star Spangled Banner.” I can tell you that he killed it, though he struggled a bit on the high note at the end. He was pretty ambitious, though, going up a whole octave for the final chorus. Nice chops, Jack. Nice chops.
Less
Isn’t more
Taysom Hill was the backup quarterback for the Saints on Sunday since Drew Brees is out for a while with an injury. Teddy Bridgewater got the start and played well enough. The bad news for BYU fans is that since Hill is the backup quarterback he won’t be getting as many opportunities to get on the field. New Orleans doesn’t want to risk an injury to their backup.
Too bad. I, for one, would love to see what Hill could do as a starter.
That’s it, but for this: You know, life is short. Enjoy those moments when you talk to yourself and you start smiling like an idiot because you’re just so hilarious.
Have a great week.