Here’s what’s going on inside Darnell’s head on a snowy Sunday afternoon.
As a sports writer, friends and family always want to talk about sports with me. That’s fine. I mean, I know a lot about sports. But I have other interests, you know. I can talk about life, love, music, politics … OK, maybe not politics.
Everyone is way too sensitive right now.
But I do have a college education. I feel like the pretty girl who wants to be known for more than just her looks.
OK, maybe that’s not the best comparison. But you know what I mean.
If only I had a forum where I could let others know my opinions on a wide range of subjects …
Still undefeated BYU’s rout of Boise State brings up a lot of interesting questions about scheduling.
We’re in unprecedented territory, in a lot of ways. BYU is up to No. 8 in both national polls, which shows a lot of respect for what the Cougars have accomplished in posting an 8-0 record. I think voters around the country admire what Tom Holmoe did in putting together a schedule when all of the P5 teams decided to pull out.
It’s obviously a very good BYU team, probably the best we’ve seen since Bronco Mendenhall posted an 11-2 mark in 2009. Certainly, it’s the deepest and most talented team the Cougars have fielded in independence.
With just North Alabama and San Diego State left on the schedule, it appears BYU is likely to finish 10-0.
Which begs the question: Should Holmoe try to schedule more games?
Two games in the next four weeks means there are open dates to add somebody. Or more than one somebody.
Holmoe could try to get the Army game rescheduled, or maybe a good Group of 5 team like Marshall or Cincinnati, if they were willing.
It doesn’t appear a Power 5 team is an option. The P5 leagues are going to be playing conference opponents only. Nebraska tried to get a game with Chattanooga when the Huskers’ contest with Wisconsin was cancelled because of COVID-19 issues, but the Big Ten shut that down faster than a bald man losing his toupee in a hurricane.
Is 10-0 good enough to warrant a New Year’s Six Bowl invitation? Or even (gasp) a consideration for a playoff spot?
The problem with viewing this particular crystal ball is that there are so many moving parts. If certain teams lose (or win), it’s entirely possible a 10-0 Cougar team could reach those heights. I think BYU would be willing to add a game or two to the schedule, but I’m not sure Holmoe is going to find any takers.
Maybe it’s a good idea to win out, stay healthy and let your results do the talking.
Increased productionA lot of interesting statistics coming out of BYU’s 51-17 win at Boise State, the first victory for the Cougars on the blue turf in six tries. Both Dax Milne and Gunner Romney are among the national leaders in receiving yards and Tyler Allgeier is well on his way to a 1,000-yard rushing season.
Then there’s quarterback Zach Wilson, who is still completing 75 percent of his passes for 22 touchdowns and two interceptions.
I know Wilson’s decision making and strong arm make Milne and Romney look good but those two receivers have both shown fantastic ball skills against tight coverage.
Milne and Romney combined for 52 catches for 662 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games last year. In eight contests this season, they have 77 catches for 1,453 yards and eight scores.
Up next for hoopsWe’re still a few weeks out for the first BYU men’s basketball game, which is still unknown. The Cougars haven’t released their schedule yet and coach Mark Pope said it’s because some teams are still waiting to find out more details about their MTE (multi-team event). BYU knows it will play USC at the Roman Legends Classic in Connecticut on Dec. 1 and the UConn-Vanderbilt winner on Dec. 3.
I know this is a talented team but they are still getting to know each other in that intimate way basketball teams get to know each other. There will be some growing pains early on but I think the Cougars will be pretty good by the time West Coast Conference play rolls around at the end of December.
I just know I’m tired of writing about them. I want to see them play.
A little help from her friendsMountain View senior outside hitter Aaliyah Lobendahn sang the national anthem before the start of Saturday’s 5A state championship match against Timpview at Hillcrest High School in Midvale. Perhaps nervous about the upcoming match, Lobendahn forgot the tune midway through the song. The fans on both sides spontaneously picked up the verse and sang together with Lobendhan through the end.
With all the discord and conflict during the presidential election, this moment was much needed.
We’ve got your back, Aaliyah.
More singingSpeaking of national anthems, whenever Lone Peak reaches the finals in volleyball, we’re blessed with a rousing rendition of the national anthem from Erin Carlson, wife of Knights coach Reed Carlson.
She nailed it again on Saturday at Hillcrest High School.
Reed Carlson said he can’t compete with that kind of talent, but he’s doing all right. He’s won four state titles in five years in Highland.
Suit them upThe Utah-Arizona football game was cancelled on Saturday due to concerns over the coronavirus. Apparently the Pac 12 rule is that a team needs to have a certain number of scholarship players available and healthy for the game to go on.
I would think the 40 or so guys who aren’t on scholarship would love to play a college football game. Let them play.
Of course, getting any explanation from Pac 12 officials is pretty futile. They have obviously been taking public relations lessons from the Big Ten.
“You’ll need to speak to Mr. Nunya. As in, ‘Nun ya business.”
That’s all for now, but for this: Attractive people who have terrible personalities are basically real-life clickbait.
Make good choices, mask up and have a terrific week.