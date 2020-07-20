Here’s what’s going on inside Darnell’s head.
All things considered, I’d rather be writing a preview of BYU Football Media Day.
Under normal circumstances, media day is not that exciting, just an opportunity to hear from players and coaches how optimistic they are for the upcoming season. Everybody is undefeated and in the best shape of their lives.
Honestly, even us grizzled old veteran reporters can enjoy being in the presence of positive vibes.
Media day is normally in June but COVID-19 pushed it to July 20 this year. I actually look forward to mingling with my media colleagues and the Cougars, riffing about the defensive line position and who might emerge in the receivers group. We’d listen to head coach Kalani Sitake tell jokes, then maybe eat lunch with assistant head coach Ed Lamb or defensive back Troy Warner.
At its best, media day is an opportunity to gather information and is usually good for a dozen stories to keep us until fall camp starts. This year, because of COVID-19, it was all going to be all digital and we would have been conducting interviews over a Zoom conference call.
But it still would have been valuable.
Instead we’re all wondering what comes next. BYU postponed media day — again — when the news dropped that the Pac-12 and the Big Ten were playing conference-only schedules in 2020, which eliminated five games from the Cougars schedule.
Even if BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe has added some games (rumors about Alabama to open the season are pretty cool), there is still no guarantee they will be played. There is still a chance we could see college football this fall but it also could be moved to spring.
Nobody wants that, but here we are.
Remember when?
I’ve been watching EA Sports College Football 2014 videos of BYU on YouTube because all of the real games I have recorded I know the outcome.
I’m already feeling nostalgic about Cougar sports, like the BYU-Tennessee football double overtime game and the Cougars basketball home win against Gonzaga both happened 20 years ago. This is excruciating.
A big blow
The West Coast Conference issued a statement last week that no competitions were to be held before Sept. 24, devastating news to BYU’s women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and cross country teams. The move will also drop some golf and tennis events off the schedule, though those sports’ seasons mostly compete in the spring.
It’s important for those programs, which play in a non-Power Five conference, to build up a good reputation in the preseason. Last year, women’s volleyball knocked off Utah and No. 2 Stanford — both on the road — in September to earn a spot in the Top 10 and a No. 14 seed in the NCAA tournament, which meant hosting the first two rounds.
Women’s soccer, which was ranked fourth in the country and undefeated during the regular season, grabbed a No. 2 seed and advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals. The unranked Cougars scored road wins at SEC schools (Alabama and Mississippi State) in the preseason to get some early attention. They also topped No. 12 Texas A&M in Provo and No. 14 Kansas in Lawrence, all before Sept. 20 of 2019.
Those types of games most likely won’t be played in 2020.
The men’s cross country team won a national championship last fall. Racing is all about timing and peaking at the right time in your training. That’s going to be difficult with the scheduling in such disarray.
Weekly mask reminder
I was going to use a snarky “wear a mask” comment (“A mask is not a political statement. It’s an IQ test”) but instead I prefer this one: “When you wear a mask, you are saying I respect my neighbors. When you wear a mask you are saying I respect nurses and doctors. When you wear a mask, you are saying I respect other people.”
Sage advice.
I know tempers can run short due to life’s stresses. But when tempted to fight fire with fire, remember that the fire department usually uses water.
That’s all, but for this: Last week, someone decided to take a red light as a suggestion rather than the law and totaled my SUV. I wasn’t totaled: A few minor cuts and very sore ribs from the seat belt that left me plenty beat up. My first instinct was to add it to the pandemic and no sports as another reason to hate 2020. But then I realized how grateful I was that I was still alive and that none of my family was in the car at the time. I realize 2020 has brought unprecedented challenges for all of us. But today, I’m just gonna count my blessings, hug my family and try to push forward.
Be safe, mask up and have a great week.