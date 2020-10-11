Here’s what’s going on inside Darnell’s head after the first four BYU football games are in the books.
Wait, you mean the Cougars aren’t going to beat everyone on their schedule by five touchdowns?
Shoot.
There are a lot of different ways to describe BYU’s much-closer-than-expected 27-20 victory against Texas-San Antonio on Saturday. Some might call it a wake-up call for a Cougar team that felt it was going to sail through its schedule. It was sloppy, with penalties and ball handling an issue. There were peculiar play calls, poor secondary play and a fortunate bounce on UTSA’s onside kick or things could have gotten REALLY tricky.
Maybe the Roadrunners are much better than we thought. Maybe the Cougars aren’t as good as we thought. Maybe other teams are catching up to BYU, which actually had some semblance of spring football and two months of voluntary workouts while other programs – due to COVID-19 restrictions – couldn’t start getting together until September.
So many questions now. Last week, the Cougars were world beaters.
Now, according to some fans, they are bums.
Welcome to college football, coronavirus style.
The BYU offense moved the ball well – 470 yards is a pretty good day at the office – but a key early fumble and some untimely penalties kept the Cougars from being as efficient as we saw the first three games. Defensively BYU was able to slow down UTSA’s potent running game but looked pretty helpless to stop backup quarterback Lowell Narcisse, who was 17 of 20 for 229 yards and two touchdowns in just the second half.
And what in the world was going on with the Cougars prevent defense? It took the Roadrunners all of one minute to score after BYU took a 27-13 lead with 2:18 to play.
Even with all of the issues, the Cougars moved up to No. 14 in the AP poll and jumped two spots to 13th in the coaches poll, so BYU’s goals are still within reach.
Friday’s game against Houston could reveal a lot. The red Cougars are very potent – they had five turnovers yet still scored 49 points against Tulane last week. If the BYU secondary thought they were tested against UTSA, just wait.
There was nothing about Saturday’s performance that indicated BYU had taken another step toward a special season. That game was a setback, not doubt. But there’s still a lot of football left to play.
BYU players and coaches always talk about how their goal is to get better every day. Didn't happen last week, but that doesn't mean it can't happen this week.
Change it
I had an argument on Twitter about college football rule I hate.
I think a player with the ball should be able to get up and run if they haven’t been touched by a defender, just like in the NFL.
The guy I was having a conversation with said he hates that NFL rule. If you’re on the ground, you’re down.
I said, “Why? If the ground can’t cause a fumble, why should the ground be able to be credited with a tackle?”
Greed and rights
Disney has been sued over the character Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4 because he too closely resembled Evel Knevel.
Don't pile on Disney. The Mouse House hasn’t been able to open Disneyland in California and is losing millions every day. Just a few weeks ago, Disney laid of 28,000 employees. Their executives will still likely get their yearly bonuses, though.
My family and I haven't been to Galaxy's Edge yet, so we're crossing our fingers that Disneyland will be affordable when it reopens.
Setting them up for success
The announcement probably slipped past most Cougar fans, but a couple of weeks ago BYU Athletics partnered with Opendorse Ready, the name, image and likeness (NIL) readiness program. The program is designed to help student-athletes maximize NIL value by providing social media brand development solutions “with proven effectiveness at the highest ranks of professional sports.”
In other words, somebody to help Zach Wilson maximize his ability to make some cash off of his popularity. Somebody to help leaping-over-defenders fullback/tight Mason Wake get a deal with the Hogle Zoo and the kangaroo habitat.
It’s about to get crazy, sooner than later. It’s actually good to know there is a program in place to help these players maneuver through what is sure to be a very complicated process.
Hoops
BYU men’s basketball begins practice on Wednesday at 6 p.m. MT and Mark Pope is allowing the first practice to be streamed live. It’s an unprecedented move considering coaches are becoming more and more guarded about letting anyone see what they’re up to.
I have no idea how good the Cougars will be in 2020-21. But I’ll have a better idea after watching a little bit of practice.
That’s all for today, but for this: Light travels faster than sound, which is the reason that some people appear bright before you hear them speak.
Think about it.
Mask up and have a great week.