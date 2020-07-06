Here’s what’s going on inside Darnell’s head on this 4th of July weekend.
I’m reminded of one of my favorite comedians, Stephen Wright, who said, “You can’t have everything … where would you put it?”
He must have seen my garage.
Let’s talk football
BYU’s red zone failures in 2019 are well documented: The Cougars were 120th out of 130 teams in that offensive category. In 60 red zone trips, BYU scored 44 times (31 TDs, 13 field goals) for a red zone percentage of .733.
Let’s say the Cougars scored eight more times, or 52 out of 60 trips to the red zone. Their .867 red zone percentage would have been in the top 50 in the country, so just a small improvement would make a huge difference.
You know what else would help? More explosive plays. BYU was just 87th in the nation in overall explosiveness.
There are really two ways to make an explosive play: Scheming to take advantage of mismatches or simply beating your defender one-on-one. Over the years, BYU has been much better at the former than the latter.
Who are the playmakers on this year’s team? Are there guys who make enough explosive plays to push the Cougars past six or seven wins?
Certainly Matt Bushman is a playmaker and we’re hearing great things about redshirt freshman Isaac Rex, another athletic tight end. Dax Milne has shown flashes at wide receiver and some young players such as freshman Kody Epps and JC transfer Christopher Jackson have potential. Can Utah transfer Devante Henry Cole become a big threat at running back?
A lot of it depends on the quarterback spot. Incumbent Zach Wilson needs to stay healthy and continue to grow in his decision-making. BYU must find ways to incorporate Jaron Hall — maybe the most explosive and dangerous athlete on the roster — with trick plays. Offensive coaches Jeff Grimes and Aaron Roderick need to continue to improve as play callers.
Here’s hoping we get a chance to see that happen.
What’s that noise?
Last week a loud beeping noise woke me up around five in the morning. At first I thought it was coming from my house but it wasn’t. It was three loud beeps, then silence, then three loud beeps continuously. I couldn’t figure out where the noise was coming from.
At around 10 a.m., I looked out the bathroom window and saw my neighbor fiddling with a smoke detector and pulling out the battery. It was sitting in their back yard.
How did they not hear it five hours earlier?
Shut up, already
Sometimes, the cancel culture of social media disgusts me.
OK, more than sometimes.
Former Cougar soccer star Ashley Hatch is a member of the Washington Spirit of the NWSL and playing in a tournament in Salt Lake City. She has decided to donate her goal bonuses during the tournament to support the black community in Washington, D.C.
Hatch chose not to kneel during the national anthem of one of the games and was getting blasted over social media.
I don’t know why Hatch decided not to kneel. Her reasons are her own. That’s her right. But attacking her for it is stupid. Do you know how much NWSL players make? Their salaries run from $20,000 to $50,000 a season so they definitely are not millionaires. Hatch’s goal bonuses would represent a nice chunk of change and a big sacrifice financially, relatively speaking.
Why not focus on her generosity? She’s likely doing much more than those going after her on social media.
Is it worth it?
This week’s thoughts on wearing a mask in public during a pandemic: It’s important in life to pick your battles wisely. When I see videos of people protesting vehemently for having to wear a mask when entering a store — and there are a couple of new ones every day — I just think, “Is that the battle you want to fight? Is that really the hill you want to die on?”
Be smart. Be kind and respectful to others. It’s not hard. Mask up.
A big loss
Sad news from Friday when I heard former Spanish Fork High School and major league pitcher Tyson Brummett had died in a plane crash along with three other people near American Fork Canyon.
Brummett was an All-State pitcher for Spanish Fork. He was the ace of the UCLA staff in 2007, starting 20 games, leading the team with 111 strikeouts and was the Pac-10 Pitcher of the Week three times.
The Philadelphia Phillies took Brummett in the seventh round of the 2007 MLB draft and he spent seven years in minor league baseball, making his major league debut — and his only major league appearance — with the Phillies on the last game of the 2012 season. He retired from baseball in 2014 and became a pilot and certified flight instructor. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Brummett participated in Goggles for Docs, a non-profit drive that amassed ski or snowboard goggles to give to healthcare workers.
That’s all for now, but for this: A positive attitude may not solve all your problems. But it will annoy enough people to make it worth the effort.
Think about it. Stay safe and have a great week.