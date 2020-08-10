Here’s what’s going on inside Darnell’s head as we, like BYU football, prepare to face the option.
It’s been a while, hasn’t it?
Game 1 The Cougars are “scheduled” to play at Navy on Labor Day. “Scheduled” because college football is in a really uncertain place right now when it comes to whether or not games will actually be played.
But let’s go forward with the assumption that this game goes off.
The last time BYU played an option-heavy offense was early in independence with a two-game series against Georgia Tech in 2012 and 2013. But facing a true option team? That last took place against Air Force in 2010, the last year the Cougars competed in the Mountain West Conference.
BYU gave up 409 yards rushing in a loss in that one.
This coaching staff hasn’t faced a true option team yet, so it will be an interesting test for Ilaisa Tuiaki and his side of the ball.
As a reminder, defending the option is all about discipline and staying true to your assignment. Also, watch out for the chop blocks. Those can be really painful on the knees.
Navy’s spectacular quarterback, Keenan Reynolds, was selected as a wide receiver in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, so there will be a new signal-caller.
In addition, the Midshipmen didn’t get a spring practice. The option is a precision offense and timing could be an issue for Ken Niumatalolo and his crew early on.
It’s a terrific matchup between a pair of Polynesian coaches on a day when the eyes of college football fans will be glued to ESPN, so it’s an excellent chance for the Cougars to make a statement.
What do I want?My children and my wife have been asking me what I would like for my birthday (it’s Thursday) and I really have no idea. Aside from going to lunch, I don’t need any more stuff. I mean, I could use a new car or a trip to Italy but that’s not happening. The older I get the harder it is to give them gift ideas.
It was so much easier when I was a kid and I could circle a few things in the Sears catalog.
It’s going to sound corny, but being together and healthy on my birthday means a lot right now.
Believe it or notKalani Sitake addressed the media through a Zoom conference call last week when BYU football practice officially started. Those of you who read this column know that I am pretty skeptical of news conferences, especially when we are not allowed to watch any practice.
Perspective is difficult to gauge when it’s one sided, you know?
A few things Sitake said did catch my attention, though.
When asked about Utah grad transfer De’Vonte Henry-Cole jumping ship to Utah State just four months after joining the Cougars, Sitake said that DHC knows how good the running back room is at BYU.
Maybe DHC figured he wasn’t going to be the star in the backfield he imagined, right?
Another topic I found interesting was Sitake talking about how well his players came back to camp in shape. Now, take this with a grain of salt if you want, but it made me think about some of the criticism Sitake took a few years ago. Seems some people felt like the team wasn’t as disciplined as it could be because Sitake was leaving too much responsibility on his players.
Then during the pandemic, there was criticism because Sitake didn’t mandate his players do a uniformed off-season workouts. Mostly, he left them to their own devices to work out in a way that best suited them.
He says that move paid off with guys showing up in great shape and that he’ll likely employ a similar tact when the coronavirus has abated.
You know all that “older players” talk that makes BYU fans roll their eyes? I began to wonder if the fact that the Cougars have older players is going to turn into a big advantage when it comes to overcoming the challenges of the pandemic.
That’s coolUnited Press International is reporting that an Australian radio host set up a Hot Wheels track on a rural road and broke a Guinness World Record by making a toy car travel down about 2,624 feet of track.
Hot Wheels? Hmm. Is it too late to tell my kids that’s what I want for my birthday? Those cars were sooo fast.
Full scholarship, full lifeFormer BYU volleyball star Mary Lake made the most of her college experience.
Lake ended up as the school leader in digs and won numerous awards for her play, including conference defensive player of the year honors in three straight seasons. Off the court, Lake was just as special. She was named the MWC Female Student/Athlete of the Year last month and has been nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year. She’s currently earning both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the BYU Marriott School of Business (accounting program).
She also got married this spring.
We write a lot about athletes and their on the field exploits but this kind of story sometimes gets lost.
That’s all for now, but for this: Remember that you’re only young once but you can always be immature.
Stay safe, mask up and have a great week.