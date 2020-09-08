The big question after BYU football's 55-3 win at Navy Monday night was whether the Cougars were that good or whether the Midshipmen were really off.
BYU junior linebacker Pepe Tanuvasa had a unique perspective on that question, since he played at Navy before transferring to Provo but he wasn't ready to come down on either side of that discussion.
"That's a hard question to answer because I know how good Navy is," Tanuvasa said in the teleconference after the game on Monday. "I think it was a little bit of both. I know Navy had a lot of restrictions as far as their practice. We just had a really good game plan and I felt like we played our A game. We had the fortune of coming out on top and I attribute that to the coaches and the players on the field for playing their hearts out and coming out with the W."
Midshipman head coach Ken Niumatalolo certainly didn't hesitate to express his view of how thoroughly his team was outplayed.
"That game was 1,000% my fault," Niumatalolo said in his postgame press conference. "We weren’t prepared. There’s nobody to blame but myself. I chose to block bags and tackle donuts. It’s all my fault. I didn’t have us prepared. That’s the bottom line."
Niumatalolo said Navy chose to go a certain route during the COVID-19 pandemic and had to face the consequences.
“You ever see us play like that before?" Niumatalolo said. “You hope that it doesn’t turn out like that, but there was a lot of concern. The last time we tackled anybody was the bowl game, nine months ago. I made a decision on the safety side of it, and we weren’t prepared."
BYU, on the other hand, clearly was prepared and hungry to play some football and the Midshipmen were the opponent to be crushed.
"I'm happy with the win and really pleased with the leadership on this team," Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said. "I told the guys I was going to let loose and have fun tonight. I wanted to see them lead and take over this game — and they did. It was an awesome sight to see as a head coach."
He was particularly pleased with how the Cougars responded to the challenge to match Navy's physicality and discipline.
"We challenged our team to be physical and I think it showed up," Sitake said. "Our guys played out of their minds. I knew we had some physical guys up front and I knew that Coach (Ilaisa) Tuiaki was going to have his guys ready to play. You look at the guys we have, it is an experienced group with a lot of veterans. This wasn't like a new game for them. Although the scheme was different and we had to do some different things in defending the option, we were going to rely on the fundamentals of the game to help us win. We were going to have to be physical up front, tackle well and block well on offense."
The fact that BYU played so well on both sides of the ball meant Sitake could just enjoy the show.
"These guys worked really hard and I'm just proud of them," Sitake said. "They did exactly what I wanted them to do. They are starting to own the team and own the program. I didn't do anything. I was just the head coach. More than anything I was just excited to cheer the boys on."
The new normal
The Cougars knew that the game would be different with no fans but Monday's game was the first time they faced the reality of a game during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We knew that we would have to have a lot of passion and excitement, but that’s nothing that I try to generate," Sitake said. "That’s something these guys have. I mentioned their attitude of appreciation and gratitude to be here. They feel really fortunate to play this game and they showed it. They had missed the little things. During this pandemic there are the little details that you miss. They love being around each other. They value it now. We really want to make sure that we show our best every time and honor the 60 minutes that we’re given to play in this game."
BYU still had fans who came out to support the Cougars in whatever way they could.
"What was really exciting was seeing the fans outside the stadium as we drove in on our buses, showing support even though they knew they couldn’t come in," Sitake said. "There was a good number of them. I want them to know how much we love and appreciate them doing that. It means a lot to these players."
Cougar home game ticket plans
BYU Athletics announced Tuesday football ticket plans for home games at Lavell Edwards Stadium in 2020. According to the press release, due to the uncertainties created by the pandemic, ticketing will transition from season tickets to an individual game-by-game model for the upcoming home schedule.
The individual-game ticket plan allows for approximately 6,000 fans (1,500 in four sections) to attend the home season opener versus Troy on Saturday, Sept. 26. Tickets for that game will go on sale to current season ticket holders on Sept. 14 through BYUtickets.com. Distribution will be based on the athletic department's priority point system and will be available on a limited basis.
To provide a safe and positive experience for fans, the stadium will be evenly divided into its four natural sections, with separate entrance and exit locations for each section. The game-by-game model allows for the stadium capacity to increase as the season progresses based on available pandemic data and the recommendation of state, university and public health officials. A percentage of the available tickets for each home game will be set aside for BYU ROC students.
"We appreciate the university administration, government officials and a variety of medical experts who helped develop a plan to best ensure a safe and healthy game-day experience at LaVell Edwards Stadium," BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe said in the press release. "We are in the process of reaching out to season ticket holders with options for purchasing tickets."
Victory superlatives
BYU is now 2-4-1 on Mondays all-time, getting its first Monday victory since defeating Colorado Teachers College (now Northern Colorado) in 1929.
The Cougars also tied the program record for largest margin in a season opener with the 55-3 victory. BYU defeated Utah State, 52-0, in the first game in 1986.
Extra points
BYU won the toss and deferred to the second half. The Cougars stopped Navy's first possession, then scored a touchdown to take the lead for good ... BYU's official captain for the game was senior defensive back Troy Warner ... the Cougar flag bearers were Kyle Griffitts (team flag), Khyiris Tonga (USA flag), Isaiah Kaufusi (Navy flag) and Tristen Hoge (Marine flag).