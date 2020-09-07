One of the goals of the BYU football program when it elected to become an independent program a decade ago was to be able to increase its exposure on the national stage.
Since that time, the Cougars have played big-name opponents from coast to coast in some high-profile games.
The contest that might surpass them all in terms of attention, however, is the one set to take place Monday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium as BYU will face Navy.
As the headliner game of Week 1 for college football, it is expected to have a huge television audience for the Labor Day contest — but no fans will be in the stands.
Such is the world of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cougars view this as an opportunity to show the country how good they are as they face a Midshipman squad that finished ranked No. 20 in the Associated Press poll after going 11-2 last season.
“We’re excited,” BYU senior defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga said earlier in the week. “It feels good. It doesn’t feel real but we are super-excited and ready to go.”
Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said getting ready to play a football game is a big deal right now.
“We’re just excited to compete,” Sitake said. “I know it’s getting a lot of attention. I just miss football. We were watching an FCS game last week and seeing all the high schools play, it’s been really cool to see. It’s about playing the game, staying safe and getting things to normal.”
BYU junior quarterback Zach Wilson recognizes that players can’t let themselves think too much about being on the big stage.
“You don’t want to take the highs too high or the lows too low,” said earlier in the week. “You always want to be balanced in everything you do. Especially as a quarterback, you have to be level-minded. You never read into the outside noise. You trust your teammates around you, listen to your coaches and do what they ask you to do. Even though we are probably going to have tons of people watching our game, it’s not going to feel like that. The stadium is going to be empty. It’s probably going to feel like a scrimmage. That’s the time you have to dial in and not worry about that other stuff. You just execute.”
BYU senior offensive lineman Tristen Hoge said the team knows it will be “weird” to not have fans in the stands.
“Having no fans will make it feel like a scrimmage but we know it’s a game,” Hoge said. “We understand the importance of it. Nothing really will change. At the end of the day, I usually block out the fan noise anyway because when I’m on the field, it’s just me and my boys. Nothing will change execution-wise or mentally when I get on the field. But it’s very exciting. It will be interesting to see how it turns out but at the end of the day, I’m excited.”
Sitake said that the Cougars have a lot of respect for the Midshipmen and know they need to play well to have a shot at getting the win.
“They finished ranked last year and won a lot of games,” Sitake said. “They are an efficient team. They control the ball really well and make a lot of big-time plays. That’s not just on offense but on defense as well. They are disruptive on defense and on special teams they are clean. That’s what you expect from what Ken Niumatalolo does as a coach and he has an amazing staff. I think they do a great job of getting those players to play to their strengths and we will have to play to ours to compete against a really quality team.”
The BYU players believe that they have put in the work to be ready for this first challenge.
“This is probably the most ready we’ve been (for an opener),” Tonga said. “I feel like we’ve been at it with practice and workouts for a long time, especially compared to other schools. We’re confident in our play but we’re going to continue to take it day-by-day.”