After all the financial challenges facing college athletic departments in 2020 and now 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it not seem like the time for a stadium upgrade.
But LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo is going to be getting some improvements, thanks to a sponsorship from Nu Skin.
BYU announced Wednesday morning that the home of the Cougar football team will be getting new video boards, LED ribbon boards and a new sound system in time for the 2021 season.
The university made it clear that the project "is funded completely by Nu Skin, a longtime partner and corporate sponsor of BYU Athletics." That means it is not being bankrolled by the donations of individuals who participated in the "Project All In" that raised more than $15 million to help cover the Cougar athletic department shortfall last year.
“Together, we have established a great atmosphere at LaVell Edwards Stadium,” Holmoe said in a press release announcing the changes, “and these upgrades will greatly enhance the game day experience. Thank you, Nu Skin, for making this possible.”
The new video boards will be larger, going from the current dimensions of 34-feet by 50-feet to 48-feet by 131-feet on the south end and 36-feet by 72-feet in the north end.
New LED ribbon boards will also be installed on the north and south ends of the field to match the ribbon board currently on the east side of the stadium.
Here is the complete release from BYU:
"BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe has announced new video boards, LED ribbon boards and a new sound system will be installed in Lavell Edwards Stadium for the 2021 season. The project is funded completely by Nu Skin, a longtime partner and corporate sponsor of BYU Athletics.
“'Together, we have established a great atmosphere at LaVell Edwards Stadium,' Holmoe said, 'and these upgrades will greatly enhance the game day experience. Thank you, Nu Skin, for making this possible.'
"Both video boards at the north and south ends of the stadium with be replaced. The current dimensions are 34 by 50 feet, the new dimensions of the south board will be 48 by 131 feet and the north board will be 36 by 72 feet. New LED ribbon boards will also be installed on the north and south ends of the stadium to match the current ribbon board on the east side of the stadium. The north and south ribbon boards are currently four feet tall and will be replaced with 8 feet ribbon boards. A new single point sound system will replace the old sound system in the north end zone, which will significantly enhance the audio experience for those in attendance.
"Nu Skin is funding 100 percent of the upgrades. No BYU Athletics or university funds are being used for this project.
“'One of the many things the past year has taught us is the importance of community,' said Nu Skin CEO Ritch Wood. 'We are proud to be part of this community and to have our headquarters right in the heart of Provo and right at the heart of BYU. We look forward to connecting with BYU fans and students during the upcoming season and are excited to be able to enhance the experience through the video boards and sound system at LaVell Edwards Stadium.'
"Construction will begin on the installation of the new video boards this month. They will be completed for the 2021 BYU football season."