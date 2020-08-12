Does anyone else remember listening to analysts back in March and April saying because of the COVID-19 pandemic there was no way they could see college football being played in the fall?
I recall thinking then that they were premature, that their assumptions were based on incomplete knowledge and could very well be way off.
It turns out that they were pretty much right on.
When the Big Ten and the Pac-12 conferences announced Tuesday they would be joining the Mid-American and Mountain West conferences in postponing their fall sports to 2021, it wasn’t exactly a stunning revelation.
While other conferences like the ACC, the SEC, the Big 12 and the American haven’t made the same declarations yet, it’s obvious that college football in the next few months will be even more of a tangled, messed-up disaster than it normally is.
And that is saying something.
Will some teams play in the spring and others play in the fall?
Will some play conference schedules or come up with exhibition-type games?
How will teams play in early 2021 and then have another season in late 2021?
Will the pandemic allow anyone to play at all?
So many questions with absolutely no clear answers.
This, ladies and gentlemen, is the “new normal.”
It’s natural to think of the could-have, would-have, should-haves at this point.
Maybe if our lockdown procedures had been more thorough or our contract-tracing efforts had been stronger or our commitment to masking had been deeper or our leadership had been more unifying, all of this would be different now and we would be preparing for a college football season.
But maybe not.
And the reality you and I have to face is that it doesn’t matter.
This is where we are now.
That means that college presidents, athletic directors, conference commissioners and other key figures are faced with the realities as they are at this very moment.
The case numbers of COVID-19 across the country aren’t good (between 40,000 and 75,000 new cases per day) although the recent trend has been in the right direction.
How do you justify putting athletic teams in jeopardy when they travel to events, particularly those that travel commercially?
The details about ties between COVID-19 and myocarditis (which according to MayoClinic.org is “an inflammation of the heart muscle [myocardium] that can affect the heart muscle and the heart’s electrical system, reducing the heart’s ability to pump and causing rapid or abnormal heart rhythms [arrhythmias]”) are sketchy but very alarming.
How do you risk athletes suffering known long-term health impacts with so little information to go on?
Conversely, the decision to postpone things until later is only another temporary measure. Other long-term damages maybe just as severe.
It will likely have catastrophic impacts on athletic department finances and an incalculable psychological impact on players, coaches and the community.
How do you balance the various risks correctly?
I don’t envy the jobs of these decision-makers as they try to do what they think will be best. I want to be angry and frustrated with their choice to rob us of college football.
But I’m not, not really.
As I see the options they are looking at, I see options that are either bad or worse.
There aren’t any good choices right now.
As a reporter covering the BYU football team, I sit here wondering what all of this will mean for the Cougars — physically and emotionally.
No matter what happens with scheduling in the next days, weeks and months, I have no doubt it is going to take a hefty toll.
I believe BYU and many other universities are doing everything in their power to be as safe as they can be while still putting in the work at practice.
That equation, however, changes when actual competition begins and opponents are introduced.
We just aren’t in a position to effectively deal with all the health risks and that’s the most immediate threat.
All we can do now is move forward, do our part, hope that the vaccines work and are rolled out quickly — and dream of cheering on our favorite teams once again as soon as possible.