Can you believe that after months of talk and conjecture and dreaming and worrying, the college football season is actually here?
Thank goodness.
We can stop hearing the same team-speak from players and coaches at BYU and Utah and Utah State (as well as every other team in the country) and actually let the players prove things on the field.
The more that I’ve been around the game, the more I’ve come to doubt all assumptions — both mine and those that come from the other “experts.”
Sure, we get a lot of things right but we also get a lot wrong.
When it comes to what actually happens on the field, I’ve become a “show-me-instead-of-tell-me” guy. I want to see proof on the field, not just hype and hyperbole.
But there is also part of me that loves to let my imagination run wild, particularly in August.
Honestly, I believe every college football fan should be dreaming right now that their team will go undefeated and win the 2019 National Championship — even fans of Connecticut, Central Michigan, UTEP and San Jose State, all of which only won one game in 2018.
Reality will set in soon enough for everyone — but other than Miami and Arizona, every other team in the country is unbeaten.
So let’s take a few minutes to drift away into some real “Fantasy College Football: BYU Week 1 edition.”
Here is a look at what Cougar fans would ideally have happen over the next few days if they could align the stars and bring phenomenal cosmic power to bear:
Futu
re opponents
This is what BYU supporters should hope to see in Week 1 from teams the Cougars will face later in the year:
Upsets
South Florida 27, No. 19 Wisconsin 17: The athleticism of the Bulls creates big plays while the Badgers can’t hang on to the football.
Liberty 41, No. 22 Syracuse 38: The Flames just keep scoring and eventually stun the Orange with a last-second field goal.
Boise State 36, Florida State 14: The Broncos bring back memories of glory days while the Seminoles sink deeper into depression.
Utah State 33, Wake Forest 20: Aggie quarterback Jordan Love proves he has plenty of talent around him in the comfortable road win in ACC territory.
Toledo 51, Kentucky 35: The Rockets love a good shootout and the Wildcats simply can’t keep up.
UMass 20, Rutgers 6: The Scarlet Knights may be battling for the title of worst “Power-5” team in the country but the Minutemen still take them down another peg.
Non-upsets
No. 13 Washington 30, Eastern Washington 10: The Huskies aren’t flawless but they pull away to get the easy win.
Tennessee 38, Georgia State 6: No one in Knoxville is going crazy after the big win but there is definitely optimism.
San Diego State 45, Weber State 19: The Wildcats lead after the first quarter but the Aztecs eventually wear down the WSU defense.
USC 40, Fresno State 9: The Trojan offense gets all sorts of glowing reviews as observers ignore the fact that the Bulldog defense is very much a work in progress.
National implications
In order for the Cougars to have the perfect season and win that second national crown, they need some help. A few key upsets in Week 1 would aid their cause:
Duke 14, No. 2 Alabama 13: Why not stun the world in Week 1? The Blue Devil defense forces a bunch of turnovers and then stops a two-point conversion in the final seconds.
Idaho 20, No. 15 Penn State 17: After an ugly game, the Vandals block a Nittany Lion field goal attempt, then return it to field-goal range and win the game as time expires.
No. 11 Oregon 3, No. 16 Auburn 2: Both teams make so many mistakes that it is painful to watch but the Ducks survive barely.
Taki
ng care of business
This section is the easiest of all to envision because I’ve talked to enough BYU fans to know exactly what they would imagine happening on Thursday night in LaVell Edwards Stadium if it was up to them:
BYU 70, No. 14 Utah 0
The Cougars stun everyone as they absolutely dominate in all phases of the game right from the outset. Zach Wilson throws for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns, Ty’Son Williams rushes for more than 100 yards and a couple of scores and the BYU defense tacks on a defensive TD while forcing five turnovers.
Will all of that happen?
I’d say the chances are 99.9 percent against it.
But it’s sure fun to dream, right?