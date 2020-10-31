As BYU fans have seen in years past, it can be hard for a college football team to rally when the chips are down.
It can also be tough, however, to stay focused when everything is going well. The accolades and attention can become an obstacle to continued success.
How is the No. 10/11-ranked BYU football team managing its increased notoriety in 2020?
“We’ve talked about how our team has handled adversity really well and been able to bounce back,” Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said earlier in the week. “In agreement with that, I think our players have handled success really well too. The fact that they are staying humble, trying to stay as hungry as possible, trying to get better, not settling on what they’ve done so far, I think that’s been a good mindset that our players have had. It’s something that our coaches and our leaders have shown from the very beginning.”
He said that the team is striving to find the right equilibrium because it wants to be good enough to get the recognition but they don’t want to have that impede their progress.
“It’s a fine line,” Sitake said. “But I really believe our guys have found the right balance and are doing a really good job with it.”
No individual on the Cougar squad gets as much attention as junior quarterback Zach Wilson, who has gone from being a virtual unknown outside of Utah to being a Heisman Trophy candidate and a potential high-level NFL draft pick.
He said he’s trying to let the accolades help his confidence each week but not let it be a distraction.
“You don’t really read into it too much because it goes as fast as it comes,” Wilson said. “We’ve seen that before. People love you one week and they hate you the next. We’re grateful for where we are as a team. Everyone has contributed and bought in. Our mentality as an offense, defense and special teams is where it needs to be. We’re going to try to get better every single week.”
Wilson admitted that it was surreal to be watching a game on TV and see his face come up on a graphic showing the top quarterbacks in 2020, but he also was quick to emphasize that the recognition is for what the entire team is accomplishing, not just him.
“I always tell the guys on the team when they bring it up that it is really a team award,” Wilson said. “No one is winning the Heisman if you are losing games. If you don’t have an o-line protecting for you, if you don’t have receivers going up and high-pointing the ball, or a defense making a stop after fumbling a snap on the 10-yard line, I wouldn’t be in that conversation. It’s really a reflection of our season so far as a team. I think we have that confidence and swagger. It’s great to be part of it because I think it is a team award.”
While the Cougars are riding high right now, they are also aware that their opponent this week, Western Kentucky, would love nothing more than to be the team that ruins their perfect season.
While the Hilltoppers haven’t had a great year so far, the BYU players and coaches know WKU will come into LaVell Edwards Stadium fired up and will present some unique challenges.
“They have more of a running quarterback than anyone we’ve faced,” Cougar defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki said. “Their quarterback has a lot of ability. When we pull up the big-play cutup, a lot of the big plays they are getting are because the quarterback can take off in the middle of a pass play and scramble. We’ve got to try to find a way to keep him bottled up.”
BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes is expecting the Hilltopper defense to come in on attack mode.
“They are a very aggressive team, particularly in the secondary,” Grimes said. “Their coverage scheme is very similar to Houston as they play a lot of man. They work really hard to be aggressive and force you to make the tough throws. Some of those tough catches that we made against Houston, I suspect we’ll need to make those again. They’ve got a couple of speed guys who can rush the quarterback and give you a lot of complex blitz patterns. It seems like every third down they line up in a different four or five-man front and give you a different rush pattern. They are confident in their ability to cover, so it will be a great challenge for us.”
Sitake said that he feels like his team is looking forward to another opportunity to take the field and continue to improve.
“We’re looking forward to being home again and the matchup,” Sitake said. “Hopefully we can make some correction and get things addressed. We’re looking forward to getting better.”