Daily Herald columnist Darnell Dickson looks at some of the key moments and players from BYU’s 30-27 overtime victory against No. 24 USC on Saturday.
The Key Play
It took three BYU players to end the game for the Cougars in overtime. Linebackers Kavika Fanua and Chaz Ah You were in tight coverage on Kedon Slovis’ throw to the middle of the field. Fonua deflected the ball and Dayan Ghanwoloku came up with it for the interception and the win.
The Sneaky Key Play
With the score tied at 17 near the end of the third quarter, BYU couldn’t pick up a first down on fourth-and-short deep in USC territory. That whole final sequence was a mess because the Big 12 referee crew made it so. BYU ran from the jumbo package – twice, in fact, because on the first attempt, Dayan Ghanwoloku probably had the first down but the play was blown dead because officials wanted to tell us (again) that USC wasn’t going to be charged for a time out because of the substitution process.
The Difference Maker
Defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga was in the USC backfield almost as much as the Trojan running backs. He abused the USC center and had a couple of tipped passes as well. In addition, he was the lead blocker on the Cougars jumbo package when Ghanwoloku scored on a short run in the first half.
The Unsung Hero
You think being a field goal kicker is easy? Jake Oldroyd finally missed one but made three, including what turned out to be the game-winner on a 43-yarder in overtime. He also punted for a 48 yard average. What a weapon.
The Top Unit Award
BYU has a deep linebacking crew and there were some outstanding performances. Fonua had a team-high 13 tackles, Payton Wilgar had nine tackes and an interception and Max Tooley totaled eight tackles. Chaz Ah You was in on a lot of plays and had two tackles for loss. USC ran for 171 yards -- a lot better than the first two weeks for the Cougar defense -- for a 3.8 average.
Numbers Don’t Lie
For the second straight week, BYU didn’t have a single turnover, though Zach Wilson did have an interception overturned in the first half. The Cougars were plus three in turnovers, and that was a huge difference in the game.
Random Observations
The first time the BYU crowd rushed the field after the overtime interception was just a practice. They had to clear the field because the officiating crew had to review Ghanwoloku’s interception, then do it again when he announced the pick was good. … The Cougars didn’t get any help from the Big 12 officials. What a circus. Not because of calls against BYU but the endless reviews and consultations on the field. I liked this sport better when it was actual football and not Saturday Afternoon Videos. … Who likes afternoon football games now? ... Executing trick plays? Fans like. Those trick plays are not executed properly? BYU fans no like and blame offensive coordinator. … So sad: A card stunt in the east stands to say, “150 Years of College Football” was cool but there weren’t enough fans in the top southeast corner to fully form the word “of.” … Those same cards were being used as fans during the rest of the game to give patrons a respite from the heat. Not a sellout at LaVell Edwards Stadium (62,456) but they were loud and supportive. … It was 88 degrees in the third quarter, making the spot under the shadow of the big screen in the south stands the most popular place in the stadium. … Seeing Austin Collie at halftime as he was introduced as a new member of the BYU Sports Hall of Fame just reminded me how long it’s been since the Cougars have had a truly outstanding wide receiver on the field. After Collie there was Cody Hoffman and then … Biggest win in LES since independence? I would say so.