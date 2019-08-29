Daily Herald columnist Darnell Dickson looks at some of the key moments and players from BYU’s 30-12 loss to Utah.
The Key Play
I guess it had to be a former Cougar, Francis Bernard, who scored yet another pick six for the Utes in the second quarter. Instead of BYU driving for a go-ahead score, Zach Wilson got hit from behind and the ball floated right to Bernard. Here’s the thing: If Wilson clears Bernard to complete the pass, Ty’Son Williams probably runs for 30 yards. It’s the little things, isn’t it?
The Sneaky Key Play
There were several, but I’m going with BYU’s 3rd-and-goal miscue in the second quarter. In the red zone, you should keep the ball in the hands of your best players. Instead, the Cougars run out of the Wildcat and lose 12 yards. Instead of going up 10-9, BYU has to settle for a field goal. If the play had been executed correctly, maybe the Cougars score. But execution is not BYU’s strong suit so far.
The Difference Maker
Got to be Utah running back Zack Moss. I usually choose a BYU player but Moss, who rushed for 181 yards, was the difference in this one. His running allowed the Utes to stay conservative and simply wait for the inevitable Cougar mistakes.
The Unsung Hero
BYU sophomore kicker Jake Oldroyd made both of his field goal attempts and punted three times for an average of 49 yards. Special teams did some good things, though they did allow a couple of longer returns.
The Top Unit Award
None of the numbers really stand out, but I still really like the BYU linebackers going forward. Zayne Anderson and Isaiah Kaufusi will make a lot of plays this year for the Cougars and there’s good depth as well. Moss made them look bad a couple of times, but he’s likely the best back BYU will face in 2019.
Number Don't Lie
Utah has scored a mind-boggling nine defensive touchdowns against BYU in the past nine meetings and is plus-13 in turnover margin.
Random Observations
Still amazing that some people come to this game wearing neutral colors. … Cougar Canyon a good idea but it was really hard to move around because of the lines at certain booths. … Saw just one flash of lightning to the south before the game, but it obviously Mother Nature wasn’t finished. …. Utah was really, really conservative on offense early, while BYU took some chances and blew a couple of scoring chances. Guess we know what strategy works. … Not rocket science: On third and short run your pass pattern to the sticks. … Seeing red and blue in the stands at LES is just all that is right in college football. … When it started to rain cats and dogs with ten minutes to play, Daily Herald Sports Editor Phill Morgan quipped, “God is crying.” It was the kind of game where God’s tears tasted oh so sweet to Utah fans.