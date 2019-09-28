Daily Herald columnist Darnell Dickson looks at some of the key moments and players from BYU’s 28-21 loss at Toledo on Saturday.
The Key Play
Got to be the Zach Wilson interception late in the fourth quarter. Toledo was setting up for a game-winning field goal when Chaz Ah You stole a fumble. But Wilson gave the ball right back with a poor read against the Rockets zone coverage. Wilson had more than 300 passing yards but also forced throws and missed some open receivers. We’ll find out later if the injury after the pick is serious.
The Sneaky Key Play
Make it two: Both field goal misses by Jake Oldroyd. If he gets even one of those the last part of the game plays out very differently. He was 10 of 11 on field goals coming into the game, so the misses were definitely unexpected.
The Difference Maker
Aleva Hifo had a huge game offensively for the Cougars with five catches for 111 yards and two scores and 70 yards in punt returns. Good to see Hifo be dangerous again.
The Unsung Hero
I’m singling out freshman Tyler Allgeier, who has made the transition from running back to linebacker and finished with six tackles, two assisted for loss, in just his second game. There are a lot of young linebackers for BYU and Allgeier – his teammates call him “Pyscho T” – is one of them.
The Top Unit Award
Hard to find a unit that deserves any accolades because the blame for this loss can be spread around. Coaches didn’t make good adjustments, passing game was inconsistent, running game couldn’t get going, offensive line was bad, defense couldn’t stop Toledo in the second half and special teams missed two key field goals.
Did I miss anything?
Numbers Don’t Lie
Toledo’s first three drives of the second half: 14 plays, 66 yards (FG); nine plays, 76 yards (TD) and nine plays, 70 yards (TD). The BYU defense, which was stout in the first half, was stunningly bad in the second and allowed more than 200 yards in the third quarter alone. Whatever offensive adjustments the Rockets made in the second half were superior to whatever the BYU coaches did.
Random Observations
Besides commercials on ESPN+ (hey, I paid $5, why do I have to watch them?) you also can’t channel surf when streaming it on TV. Bummer. … For the first time all season, BYU didn’t allow a score on the opening drive. … Third and fourth down play calling by BYU was atrocious (5 of 16). … The heavy metal Taco Bell commercial on ESPN+ -- “What does everyone want tonight? Tacos!” – is my theme song. … Unintentional comedy from ESPN announcers, who really struggled with the Cougars Polynesian names. Saying it slower doesn’t mean you are pronouncing it correctly. … Most frustrating throw in football: Last-second Hail Mary thrown out of the end zone. Got to give someone a chance to make a play. ... BYU is 2-3 heading into a bye with a hand injury to quarterback Zach Wilson. Will be a somber two weeks until the trip to South Florida. ... At least you get to enjoy the rest of your Saturday, right? Or is there more of the day to wallow in the Cougars' loss? Discuss.