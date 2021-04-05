Other than quarterback Zach Wilson, who is a consensus Top 5 selection, the draft stock of the members of BYU football's Class of 2020 remains somewhat unclear.
ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay, for example, believes that the Cougars have a number of players who will get picked — but it won't be until the third day, which means they are likely fourth-through-seventh round selections.
"Obviously Zach Wilson is being talked about as the No. 2 pick but there are other guys out side of that who will get drafted," McShay said in a teleconference on Monday morning. "I think Dax Milne is another guy from from BYU who's going to get drafted late. I think offensive lineman Brady Christensen and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga have got chances to be drafted late. Chris Wilcox, the cornerback, has a chance as well."
Christensen is a curious case when it comes to his NFL position.
He consistently graded out as one of the best offensive linemen in the country, then showed his athleticism and explosiveness at BYU's Pro Day. That included setting a new standard for offensive linemen in the broad jump and he beat the previous mark by three inches with a leap of 10-foot, 4-inches.
But in his rankings of 300 draft prospects, ESPN's scout grade is just 39, which puts him in the "Borderline Draft Prospect" category.
That means that Christensen (like Milne, who got a 34, and Tonga, who got a 33) isn't likely to go early in the draft.
According to ESPN, that group is made up of "players that teams like something about, but certainly do not have the full package in terms of NFL talent. A lot of times, teams will take chances on character players or developmental type athletes with this grade. And often, these are players that come from smaller schools or did not standout at the college level. NFL teams are looking for 'diamonds in the rough' with this type of prospect. He will usually rate in the bottom third of players at his position and will be considered a late round draft choice or un-drafted free agent."
Was it BYU's cobbled-together schedule that cost Christensen?
Not according to McShay.
"I wouldn't say it hurt him," McShay said. "I like Brady. I think as a Day 3 pick he has a chance to come in and be a backup early in his career. He could wind up being a starter at some point down the line."
McShay pointed to what he has seen on film as well as the measurables as the reason for him falling that far after an impressive year for the Cougars.
"You look at what he has physically at 6-foot-6, 300 pounds," McShay said. "I think that he plays with good balance and is sturdy. He is not the best athlete but he moves well enough in pass protection and he brings an edge to the game in terms of his run blocking and his finishing ability."
Christensen as well as the other Cougar prospects will find out their draft fate when the 2021 NFL Draft takes place from April 29-May 1.