What was the most stunning statistic early in the third quarter for the No. 10-ranked BYU football team as it hosted Western Kentucky at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday night?
Cougar junior quarterback Zach Wilson had 12 — yes, 12 — incompletions (16-of-28) with an interception. That was more failed passes than he had in the games against Navy, Troy and Louisiana Tech combined (60-of-71) plus his second pick of the year.
Was it a Halloween hex?
Even it if it was, it wasn't enough to slow down the BYU offensive machine early as the Cougars had still scored touchdowns on all five first-half possessions and were well on their way to the 41-10 win over the Hilltoppers.
"I'm really happy we got the win," BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said. "Obviously there were some things that we need to fix. We'll try to get things better. We're happy that for the most part we are healthy. That was good competition with Western Kentucky. Offensively we were able to establish our identity right from the beginning. They were on fire and got a lot of points on the board. That helped us get this W."
The irony of what would likely be considered Wilson's worst performance of the year so far is that he still ended up going 18-of-32 for 224 yards with three touchdowns and the one interception. He also broke Charlie Peterson's school record for most passes without an interception (164) before the pick later in the game.
"We had a lot of big plays and moved the ball down the field well," Wilson said. "Credit to those guys for running a weird defense. I don't think they thought they could do their normal defense against us. We've been explosive this year. They tried to throw some different stuff at us. The thing they gave up was a lot of big plays. That's how we countered it and put a lot of points on the board."
While the Cougars were able to limit the WKU points, the visitors managed to put together a lot of long drives. The Hilltoppers were 6-of-13 on third downs had had an six-minute advantage in time of possession (33:04-26:56).
"Defensively I thought we did some things that were good but I'm sick of people driving it long on us and taking up the clock and scoring points," Sitake said. "We've got to get the score down lower."
Senior linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi said straight out that he wants the defense to do better at getting off the field.
"Right at the beginning of the game that had several first downs that they converted and got a first down," Kaufusi said. "We just need to get off the field. We've got to find a way. A lot of it is technique stuff. It's not the scheme or the assignments. Guys are locked into the those but it's more technique. We've got to be better."
BYU got the ball first and put together a 10-play drive capped by a two-yard plunge by junior running back Tyler Allgeier to take a lead the Cougars would never relinquish.
Western Kentucky answered with a 14-play drive that chewed up more than eight minutes off the clock resulting in a 44-yard field goal, but that would be as close as the Hilltoppers would get.
Wilson led the BYU offense back down the field and got back in the end zone with a 23-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Dax Milne.
Kaufusi then forced and recovered a WKU fumble, setting up a short BYU drive. The home team went 35 yards with Wilson running the ball into the end zone from five yards out.
The Cougars would add touchdown passes from Wilson to junior running back Lopini Katoa (42 yards) and to freshman tight end Isaac Rex (four yards) as BYU would build a 35-3 halftime lead.
"It was huge for us to finish those drives," Wilson said. "The way we started, the energy was important for us. Starting the game off with a score was huge. That was what we needed."
The second half proved to be dominated by the inability of the Cougar defense to get off the field. The Hilltoppers had a 20-play, 86-yard drive that ended when BYU stopped WKU just short of the goal line on fourth down.
The Cougars ended up giving up their first points off of a turnover when the Hilltoppers used a shovel pass to cover the final three yards after Wilson's interception.
BYU would end up adding a pair of Jake Oldoyd field goals as he remained perfect on the year (8-for-8).
It was another comfortable win for the Cougars but there was definitely room for improvement.
"I liked the first half," Sitake said. "If we can do that every half, we'll be good. There is a lot of teaching and learning that can take place. It's good to be able to do that having a win and being in control of the game."
BYU now prepares for a huge showdown at No. 25-ranked Boise State on Nov. 6 (7:45 p.m. MT, Fox Sports 1).