BYU offensive line coach Eric Mateos said earlier this week that seeing his metaphor, “don’t drink the poison,” spread to the whole team has been important.
“I’ve been around nationally-ranked teams and I’ve been on bottom-feeder teams,” Mateos said. “The common theme with the teams that maintain success is that they try to maintain the same level of intensity every week. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
This is a week where that is particularly important, since the Cougars are hosting a Texas State team that has struggled to a 1-5 record and is dealing with some significant injuries.
With BYU ranked just outside the Top 10 and riding high after last week’s come-from-behind win at Houston, there is a real danger that even subconsciously the Cougar players might think they’ll just be able to beat the Bobcats without much effort.
That can be a recipe for a crushing upset, since there is no doubt that Texas State will give BYU everything it has.
“Coach Jake Spavital is a really good coach,” Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said. “He’s been around and had some great mentors in his coaching experience. They’ll be ready to come here and play us. From what I see, they’re highly competitive. A lot of respect for their coaches and their players, they have a lot of great athletes on their team. We have to be ready because I think we’re going to get their best shot this week.”
When teams and individuals start getting national attention, it can be hard to keep the egos in check. That’s what has to happen, according to Mateos, if BYU wants to keep winning.
“The guys have showed this week that we need to stay humble,” Mateos said. “Kalani came in on Monday and made a point to our team to be humble this week and show humility in everything that we do, show that we are having fun and doing things in the way that has gotten us to this point.”
It’s not just the players, either.
Sometimes it can be tough for coaches to have the humility to listen to other views or change things during a game but BYU showed against Houston that it was willing to make key adjustments when they were needed.
“It takes the entire staff, and we wouldn’t be able to do it without our graduate assistants and analysts,” Sitake said. “More than anything, the staff just collaborates with each other and works really well together. Whenever they see something that could be changed, we get that done. As a head coach, I oversee all of it, but I trust the coaches in the decision-making process.”
BYU safeties coach Preston Hadley talked about how it is vital to have great communication between the head coach, the coordinators, the position coaches and the players.
“Part of great communication is having great camaraderie and that trickles down to the players,” Hadley said. “One of my favorite parts of being part of this staff is that everyone cares about each other. There really aren’t any ‘me’ guys on this staff. It starts with Kalani and his mindset, and then it is instilled through us as assistant coaches and then to the players. I think that communication is important. When times get hard and you are looking adversity in the face, you’ve got to have that family. It’s something you are, not just something you say.”
He said that it doesn’t mean guys are always in agreement. It’s more about respecting what everyone brings to the table.
“We have meetings where we debate and sometimes even argue what we should do,” Hadley said. “But by the time we take it out to the practice field, we’re on the same page with the players. I’ve learned a lot from the coaches and the players as well. It’s about relationships. If you have that with the players, sometimes you have to call them out.”
BYU senior defensive back Zayne Anderson said that developing the trust with the coaching staff is key from a player’s perspective.
“Just as a player you’ve got to do what you can do, and you’ve got to execute the game plan that’s given to you,” Anderson said. “Whatever is given to you, you’ve got to do it to the fullest and trust the coaches to put you in a good position to make plays. That’s something as player’s we can probably do better, execute and trust what we are doing. Trust the technique, different leverages and trusting each other is the biggest thing. Obviously, adjustments will be made so as players we need to trust everything.”