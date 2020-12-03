After weeks of waiting and hoping, BYU football fans got some good news Thursday morning.
Their Cougars will get another shot at a ranked opponent on Saturday — and it will happen at the same location of ESPN's College GameDay.
Undefeated No. 13 BYU (9-0) will face undefeated No., 18 Coastal Carolina (9-0) at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina on Saturday (3:30 p.m. MT, ESPNU).
"We’re grateful that this game between our two teams could be put together in such a timely fashion." BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe said in a statement. "It's good to have a partner like ESPN that can help put together such a meaningful game at this point of the season.”
According to ESPN's Chris Low, the originally scheduled opponent for the Chanticleers, Liberty, had several players and staff members test positive or be quarantined this week. The Flames (9-1) had all team-related activities halted after Wednesday's test results came back on Thursday morning, Low said.
The Cougars, who didn't have another scheduled game until Dec. 12 against San Diego State in Provo, had been actively trying find games to fill open dates both this weekend and Dec. 19 in order to bolster a schedule that had been dismissed as being too easy.
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has repeatedly said that his team would play anyone who was willing to play and that he looked forward to seeing his team take on any challenge.
The Cougars had been in talks with Washington before Thanksgiving but nothing was able to be worked out and the Huskies ended up playing Utah in a Pac-12 matchup.
BYU did play one other team that was ranked, defeating then No. 21-ranked Boise State, 51-17, on Nov. 6.
A consensus of college football observers have repeatedly stated that the Cougars have not been ranked correctly by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, which only has BYU ranked at No. 13.
Coastal Carolina has a similar gripe, having handed No. 25-ranked Louisiana its only loss but only being ranked at No. 18 by the committee.
The two major polls both rank the Cougars at No. 8, while Coastal Carolina is ranked No. 14.
Here is the complete release from BYU:
"Brigham Young University and Coastal Carolina University today announced a football matchup between the two schools on Dec. 5, 2020, at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.
"ESPN’s College Gameday will be on site for the matchup, and the game will be broadcast at 5:30 p.m. EST on ESPNU.
"Coastal Carolina was originally scheduled to host Liberty on Saturday, prior to COVID-related issues prevented Liberty from playing.
"'We’re grateful that this game between our two teams could be put together in such a timely fashion,' said BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe. 'It's good to have a partner like ESPN that can help put together such a meaningful game at this point of the season.'
"Coastal Carolina comes into the game with a 9-0 record, sitting in first place in the Sun Belt Conference and No. 14 nationally. The Chanticleers are coming off of a 49-14 win last week on the road against Texas State, a common opponent that BYU has also faced. The 9-0, No. 8 Cougars beat Texas State 52-14 at home.
"BYU and Coastal Carolina are two of only three 9-0 teams in the nation."