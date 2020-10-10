BYU vs. UTSA

TIME: 1:30 p.m. MT

TV: ESPN2

WHERE: LaVell Edwards Stadium

THE WORD

BYU and UTSA have never played each other in football ... BYU is 39-12-2 against teams from Conference USA. 37 of the 53 games came against UTEP (29-7-2), which used to be in the WAC with the Cougars. BYU defeated LA Tech, 45-14, last week and is also scheduled to play Western Kentucky later in October ... BYU is currently ranked No. 15 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, which is the highest a Cougar team has been ranked since 2009 ... The game against UTSA takes place during BYU's Homecoming Week. BYU is 3-1 under Kalani Sitake in Homecoming games.