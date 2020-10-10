When Texas-San Antonio football coach Jeff Traylor was asked about playing No. 15 BYU during his Monday media roundtable he visibly and audibly shuddered, as if he had felt a sudden chill or someone walked over his grandfather’s grave.
He’s under no illusions: The Roadrunners are facing a monumental task in Provo Saturday afternoon.
“They’re the 15th ranked team in the country and we’re a 34-point dog,” Traylor said. “It’s opportunity or adversity, kind of like our entire season. We look at it as an opportunity. We’re going to go up there, figure out a way to scrap, see if we can hang in there with them and pull off a shocker.”
UTSA is a very young FBC program, getting its start just 10 years ago in 2011. Larry Coker, who led Miami to a national title in 2001, was the first coach and was replaced by Frank Wilson in 2016. Traylor stepped in last December.
The Roadrunners started 3-0 this season with wins against Texas State (51-48 in OT), Stephen F. Austin (24-10) and Middle Tennessee State (37-35). They were receiving votes in the AP Top 25 before falling last week at Alabama-Birmingham 21-13.
UTSA has the country’s leading rusher in sophomore Sincere McCormick, who has totaled 527 yards and four touchdowns on the ground while averaging an impressive 5.9 yards per carry.
The Roadrunners are struggling with injury at the quarterback spot, using four against UAB. Junior Josh Adkins broke his collarbone in the first quarter against the Blazers and junior Frank Harris is questionable for Saturday.
Aside from McCormick, UTSA’s best weapons might be punter Lucas Dean — he’s placed 14 of his 24 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, averaging 46.5 yards per boot — and kicker Hunter Duplessis, who is 9-for-9 on field goals and hasn’t missed in 14 extra point tries.
On the other sideline, BYU is riding high after outscoring its first three opponents 148-24, achieving its highest AP ranking under Kalani Sitake and the best for the program since 2009. Quarterback Zach Wilson is completing an insane percentage of his passes (84.5) and accounted for five touchdowns last week against Louisiana Tech. The Cougars are near the top nationally in a dozen offensive and defensive categories.
Let Traylor tell you what he’s seen in the film room.
“It starts with that quarterback,” Traylor said. “I mean, he’s a dude now. He can really spin it. He’s the best quarterback we’ve played and he’s an NFL quarterback. He’ll get drafted, I would say he’s a third rounder or less. They have two NFL linemen and they’re all redshirt seniors. They are all grown men and strong, very physically imposing. They have two very good receivers in 5 (Dax Milne) and 18 (Gunner Romney).
“Their defensive line, gah! They’re all redshirt seniors and over 300 pounds. They play a lot of coverage and only rush three and wreak havoc anyway. Whenever you can rush three and stop the run and stop the pass, it could be a long day for offenses. We have our work cut out for us.”
BYU coaches are pleased with the national attention the program has gotten so far but the message to their players is to ignore the hype.
“We do enjoy the wins,” offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said on this week’s “Coordinator’s Corner” show. “We review the film on Monday and we spend a lot of time talking about what we did well and what we need to do to improve. Then after practice on Monday we say that game is over and I don’t ever mention it again. We never make reference whatsoever to any of the three games we’ve already played the rest of the week.
“One of the things I’ve been doing every week at least two or three times, either writing it on the board or in a power point presentation is ‘0-0.’ That’s our record. It’s a one-game season this week. Nothing that we’ve done in the past matters, nothing we do beyond this game matters. We just try to get them to focus on the task at hand this week.”
Senior safety Troy Warner said he and his teammates are hungry to keep improving.
“The attention is great and we obviously love it, but at the end of the day we haven’t really done anything yet,” Warner said. “That’s what keeps us grounded. We’re trying to strive to get better every day and that’s why I’m saying we’re trying to correct the mistakes we had in the last game so that we can prepare ourselves for the next game even more and just expand on what we’re trying to build here.”