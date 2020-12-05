As a senior, BYU safety Troy Warner is likely in his final year of college football.
In many ways it has been a dream season for Warner and the Cougars, going undefeated through their first nine games and earning a No. 8-ranking in both major polls.
But, like any true competitor, Warner is hungry to be tested.
That’s what BYU is facing as it heads east to play at No. 14-ranked Coastal Carolina on Saturday afternoon.
“It’s huge,” Warner said during Thursday’s teleconference. “I think we all feel very fortunate and thankful to just be able to play this game, to be able to play on ‘College GameDay.’ It’s a huge opportunity and it’s a great way for us to kind of showcase what we’re about. So I think this game is something we’re all excited about.”
Cougar junior center James Empey agreed that the team views this as a tremendous opportunity.
“There really has just been a whole lot of excitement,” Empey said. “You hear the news that you get to play this great opponent and we get to go out there. It’s exciting and it’s fun. Everybody’s just been kind of riding the wave and trying to prepare the most they can. The season has been a little up and down just like all of 2020 has but you take the moments as they come. You just take it one step at a time and have a ‘first things first’ kind of mentality.”
The BYU players were clear that they don’t want to get caught up thinking about rankings or what the College Football Playoff Selection Committee might say about the Cougars.
To them, this is just about playing football.
“I think at the end of the day we’ve just got to go out there and play our game,” Warner said. “We can’t get too caught up in rankings or that kind of stuff, because it could potentially throw us off our game. We’ve just need to play our game and dominate on every level. I think those other things will take care of themselves.”
They also expect the Chanticleers to be just as amped up to play and to force the Cougars to play at a high level if they want to win.
“They’re a tough, physical team that has a lot of experience,” Empey said. “They have played a lot of games and they’re guys that just get out and play ball. They do their jobs and are disciplined and tough. From what we’ve been able to see, they’re an awesome opponent. They do all the right stuff and they play football in a fun way. You can’t ask for more in an opponent than what Coastal Carolina brings to the table. We’re just so excited to take on this challenge and opportunity, to go out there and play some football.”
Warner had already spent some time looking at what the Coast Carolina offense does and said this Chanticleer squad can beat opponents in a lot of different ways.
“They present a lot of different challenges,” Warner said. “They’ve got a really good quarterback who makes smart decisions with the football. He’s a redshirt freshman and from what I’ve seen on film, he’s impressed me. They’re very balanced. They can run the ball downhill, they can run a little triple option and they can pass the ball as well. They’ve got good skill players and a good offensive line and good running backs. Overall, I feel like they’re a very good offense that presents a good challenge for us. I see it as an opportunity for us defensively to just be dominant and show the world how great of a defense we are.”
Both teams have faced a common opponent in Texas State and came away with similar results.
The Cougar beat Texas State, 52-14, in Provo on Oct. 24, while Coastal Carolina defeated the Bobcats, 49-14, in Texas on Nov. 28.
The correlation between the two outcomes should be a clear message to players, coaches and fans that neither side should expect this to be an easy victory.
But, from what Warner and Empey, said, that challenge is exactly what the players want.