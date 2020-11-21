The question heading into Saturday's game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo was whether the No. 8-ranked and undefeated BYU football team could avoid letting up against winless FCS visitor North Alabama.
The Cougar answer came in the form of scoring touchdowns on every first half possession and building a 42-7 lead at the break.
Yeah, this squad wasn't playing around.
BYU steamrolled to the 66-14 win over the Lions, winning its ninth straight game and keeping itself firmly in the national conversation by taking care of business.
"I'm glad we got the win," Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said. "We had a lot of the guys get in the game and play some reps. We felt like we got a lot of good experience for a lot of our guys on the team. Obviously we had some mistakes but I thought we were able to correct them and play cleaner in the second half. I appreciate the effort our guys showed, the excitement and level of competition. They were ready to play and had fun doing it."
Cougar junior running back Tyler Allgeier said this team performed how it anticipated it would perform, without any signs of overconfidence or lapses in focus.
"Honestly this was as expected for us," Allgeier said. "We had to have our minds right for whatever team we play. We have to do our thing in practice and then just ball out during the game."
The BYU offense was led by its two junior stars. Allgeier had 141 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries, while junior quarterback Zach Wilson was 10-of-18 for 212 yards and four touchdowns. all in the first half.
"It's always a great feeling but all the credit goes to the big guys and the receivers," Allgeier said. "All my success goes to them. That was the offensive game right there."
The Cougars set the tone early, getting a defensive stop and then a big 50-yard pass play from Wilson to junior wide receiver Gunner Romney on their first offensive play.
BYU would march in and scored on a 2-yard TD pass from Wilson to freshman tight end Isaac Rex and the Cougars were off and running.
The team couldn't have asked for a whole lot more from its starting offense as BYU scored touchdowns on all six first-half possessions (two TD catches by Rex, two TD runs by Allgeier, a TD catch by Neil Pau'u and a TD catch by Kavika Fonua).
"That's having fun with your friends," Cougar junior offensive lineman James Empey said. "That's playing football and executing at a high level, regardless of who you are playing. That's really what we've been trying to do. Man, that was a blast."
The BYU offense wasn't quite as efficient in the second half as the team got just about everyone onto the field, but it still scored three touchdowns (two by freshman running back Miles Davis and another by Fonua) and a 53-yard field goal.
The home team ended up with a balanced approach on the offensive side of the ball, totaling 555 yards on 278 rushing and 277 passing.
The Cougar defense wasn't quite as successful, especially when it came to slowing the North Alabama pass game. BYU surrendered 305 yards through the air and gave up 14 points.
"We can improve on a lot of things," Sitake said. "We got a lot of bodies in there but getting off the field is really important. I felt like we gave up too many first downs. The effort was there and we created some turnovers, but we have to be better against the pass. When you can stop the run and not let teams be balanced, I think you are going to be OK. Overall I'm happy with the performance but they had some big plays. We're always going to look at it and try to improve."
Part of that was the miscues that sometimes happen when players with less experience get on the field, although junior defensive back Malik Moore (who had an interception) said the goal is to reduce those significantly.
"It felt good to be out there again with my boys," Moore said. "This was a great game for everyone to show the coaches what they can do, that there is no drop-off when next year comes around."
Overall, the Cougars expressed a lot of appreciation for getting to be able to play another game in this most bizarre of college football seasons.
"Thank you to North Alabama for sticking to the schedule and being here," Sitake said. "I'm thankful they were able to play this game here in Provo. It was fun to be on the field with them and we wish them the best of luck in what they are doing in 2021."