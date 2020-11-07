The BYU football team has talked all year about how the 2020 squad is a group that believes in each other and isn't divided even by offense, defense and special teams.
In the early going of Friday night's big showdown on the road against No. 21 Boise State, the Cougars had to rely on the defense to set the tone.
And the BYU defenders answered the call.
The Cougars held the talented Bronco offense to just three points until late in the game while forcing two turnovers and giving the offense plenty of time to get comfortable as BYU rolled to the surprisingly dominant 51-17 victory over Boise State.
"I'm happy we got the win," Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said. "I'm proud of our players, our coaches, our support staff, everybody worked hard for this win and I'm glad that it worked out the way that it did. I'm really proud of the effort we saw from our boys. A lot of credit to Boise State, which is a really good team. We knew it would come down to controlling the trenches and trying to be physical team. I'm glad things went our way and we were able to capitalize."
BYU got a big sack by sophomore defensive lineman Gabe Summers to stop the first Bronco drive.
The Cougar offense quickly made a big play as junior running back Tyler Allgeier exploded for an 86-yard TD run to put BYU in front.
Boise State came back with a 16-play drive but the Cougars stiffened when the Broncos got deep in BYU territory, forcing the home team to settle for a field goal.
While the Cougars added a field goal on the next drive, control of the game was still very much in doubt as BYU's offense had a couple of failed drives, including turning the ball over on downs after the Cougar defense got an interception by freshman defensive back Caleb Christensen.
"We knew coming into the game how important it was to keep our composure, especially with the defense," BYU senior defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga said. "We trust our offense in everything they do. It was super-fun to go out tonight with the boys and play hard."
Since Boise State was missing quarterback Hank Bachmeier and having starter Jack Sears leave early with what appeared to be a concussion, the Broncos had to rely on third-string QB Cade Fennegan and fourth-string quarterback Andy Peters, both freshmen.
Other than a couple of deep touchdown passes in the fourth quarter when there were some coverage breakdowns, BYU shut down the Boise State offense consistently until the Cougar offense could really get going.
"We had a great game plan in all three phases," Sitake said. "I'm thankful the players were able to executed. When things weren't working out, the players knew what to fix. I give a lot of credit to our coaches for getting them ready. When things aren't going you way, you stick to the fundamentals of the game. Having our players and coaches focused on that was a huge positive for us. We know that we are going to lean on all three phases as a team and back each other up. This was a team win."
But once BYU junior quarterback Zach Wilson got clicking, the Cougars were almost unstoppable.
"They came out with a good scheme and made some plays," Wilson said. "We had to adjust. That was the biggest thing. It was a lack of capitalizing. I really don't think it was anything we did but we adjusted to what they were doing. We decided to stretch the field a little more and I think that was really when it changed. We really put it in the receivers hands to go win down the field and they did a great job."
BYU scored touchdowns on six of seven possessions, with the only exception being when time ran out at the end of the first half.
Wilson twice hit freshman tight end Isaac Rex (five and 20 yards) on TD passes and scored once on a four-yard run, while junior wide receiver Neil Pau'u (one yard), junior running back Lopini Katoa (20 yards) and Allgeier (two yards) also carried the ball into the end zone.
The Cougars wracked up 573 yards of total offense (214 rushing, 359 passing) while holding the Broncos to just 310 total yards (61 rushing, 249 passing).
"We're a good team," Wilson said. "People still doubted us and I really don't blame them for that. It's hard to tell with how our season has been switched up but each week is another opportunity to keep proving ourselves. This was a big one for us. These guys don't like to lose at home. To come out with a win like that was huge — but it means nothing unless we keep winning."
BYU now has two weeks off before it is scheduled to host North Alabama at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21 (1 p.m. MT, BYUtv).