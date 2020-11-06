The 2020 BYU football season has kind of been like someone going to a party without knowing who might be there.
While many traditional acquaintances weren’t there (no Utah or Utah State, for example), the Cougars have met a number of new “friends” instead.
Still, in that situation, it’s good to see a familiar face.
That’s the role of Boise State during this bizarre pandemic-impacted year.
“It certainly adds a new element to this game,” BYU junior wide receiver Dax Milne said during Monday’s press conference. “I’ve been a part of games in Boise in the past and its a fun atmosphere. I know there won’t be any fans but still that energy will be there. Everyone will know the vibe we’ve had with the rivalry. It’s exciting.”
When the No. 9-ranked Cougars travel to Boise for Friday night’s showdown against the No. 21/23-ranked Broncos, it will be the first time in 2020 BYU will face an opponent is has played in the previous five years. The Cougars and Broncos are playing for the ninth consecutive season.
“Boise State is a great team and they do a lot of great things,” BYU junior center James Empey said. “We’re so excited to play them. Every year it is a great game, one of those challenges that everyone wants to rise to. Credit to them for being such a great organization and a tough, hard-nosed team. We’re excited to go play them on Friday.”
There are some high stakes for both teams including national rankings and postseason possibilities, but foremost on the mind of Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake was that fact that the game is being played at all.
“From our team, our coaches and our fans base, I want to express appreciation and gratitude to Boise State and the Mountain West Conference for allowing this game to happen,” Sitake said. “There were times when we were trying to build this schedule, when (director of athletics Tom Holmoe) was working through it, where we didn’t know who was going to be out there. It was nice to have Boise step up, make this game happen and do it with the blessing of their conference.”
Sitake believes both teams are going to have a lot of fun with the competition.
“We will see what happens but regardless there is a lot of respect between the two programs and the fanbases,” Sitake said. “I’m just looking forward to the game. I’ve been really pleased with our team but I’ve been really impressed with what I’ve seen from Boise. We’ll need to make sure we will be at our best because I know they will be at their best.”
He said the Broncos have proven they can score and will present a significant challenge.
“They have put up a lot of points,” Sitake said. “The versatility of their offense is impressive. It’s consistent. That’s what they’ve always been able to do. It’s based around a physical offensive line, a run game that is really solid and they have a lot of talent at receiver and tight end. They are a really complete team on offense.”
He added the BSU will also mix things up on the defensive side of the ball and try to force offenses to make mistakes.
“They give a lot of different looks and they are physical up front as well,” Sitake said. “They’ve had a lot of success there as well. This is a tough matchup for us and we are looking forward to the test.”
BYU has played a lot more games than the Broncos have but that could be viewed as both a positive and a negative.
“One could argue that we have more game experience but you could also argue that they are fresher because they’ve only played two games,” Cougar senior safety Troy Warner said. “At the end of the day, it has nothing to do with the outcome of this game. Both teams are going to prepare the right way. They are going to do everything they can to give us their best shot and we’re going to do everything we can to give them the best version of us. That’s what is going to make this game special and a dogfight.”
There is no doubt that a lot of college football fans will be paying attention and whichever team comes out victorious will certainly be in the national conversation.
The BYU players, however, don’t look at it as being as big of a deal as others might. When asked where this game fits among the biggest games in BYU history, Empey focused instead on it being the next game.
“In terms of BYU history, I don’t know,” Empey said. “In terms of our season, it’s the next game, so it’s the most important. Every week the next game is the most important and this week it is Boise State. Everyone is so excited to play them.”