What do 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2020 have in common for BYU football fans?
In each of those years, no former Cougars heard their names called in the NFL Draft.
The expectations for the small 2020 class of BYU players hoping for pro opportunities were low going into the draft, since only eight had agents and none had garnered a lot of national buzz.
The plan for the top Cougars was to get undrafted free agent offers and then select a situation where they would have the best chance to shine.
The first former BYU athlete to get picked up was running back Ty'Son Williams, who signed with the Baltimore Ravens just 20 minutes after the draft had concluded.
Former Cougar running backs coach AJ Steward (who is now with Arizona) tweeted out his congratulations to Williams from his @Coach_Steward Twitter account, saying: "Word Can’t Describe How Happy I Am That Someone Recognized This Absolute STEAL! Your Challenges Will Make For An Incredible Story In The Near Future! All We Can Ask For In Life Is An Opportunity. Do Your Work, And Let God Handle The Rest. Congrats Big Dawg! 💰💪🏽"
Only a few minutes later, it was announced that defensive back Dayan Ghanwoloku had signed with the Los Angeles Rams.
"Thank you @RamsNFL for the blessings🙏🏿 I’m ready to give LA my all!" Ghanwoloku tweeted from his @Lake_Era5 Twitter account.
Cougar wide receiver Aleva Hifo was the next to get signed as he was picked up by former BYU coach Andy Reid to join ex-Cougar safety Daniel Sorensen with the Kansas City Chiefs.
BYU wide receiver coach Fesi Sitake congratulated Hifo by tweeting from his @fsitake Twitter account: "Congrats @AHifo7. So proud of you!! A shot is all you need. Much love to you and your family. Go do what you do 🤙🏽"
Former Cougar Francis Bernard, who transferred to Utah, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys.
The Utes ended up having a banner year with seven players drafted, which was not surprising given the success Utah had on the field and a senior-heavy class.