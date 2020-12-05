A trip of 2,200 miles for a big college football showdown ended up coming down to a mere 36 inches.
The No. 8-ranked BYU football team struggled through a sloppy performance on both sides of the ball on the road at No. 14 Coastal Carolina on Saturday at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., but still found itself on the Chanticleer 17-yard line with one chance to snatch victory from defeat on the final play of the game.
Cougar junior quarterback Zach Wilson dropped back and fired to where junior wide receiver Dax Milne was cutting toward the goal line.
Milne caught the ball at about the 4-yard line and drove toward the end zone as three Coastal Carolina defenders converged. The Chanticleers stopped Milne's momentum at the 1-yard line, just three feet or 36 inches from a dramatic victory.
Instead, it was Coastal Carolina that remained unbeaten, holding on for the 22-17 win and handing BYU its first loss of the year.
"Congratulations to Coastal Carolina," Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said. "They earned the win. I'm proud of our boys and their fight. Things just didn't go our way tonight. I don't want to take anything away from Coastal Carolina. They made plays, more than we did."
BYU had a tough time getting in sync throughout the game, making uncharacteristic mistakes and repeatedly failing to make the right reads against the Chanticleer spread-option running attack.
"It was difficult," Sitake said. "It's just like the option but in the gun. There were a lot of downhill plays. We were able to get some stops here and there but for the most part we couldn't get them behind the chains. They were getting a lot of yards on first down. We didn't do enough to stop the run. There are things I need to do better as a coach to get them ready, to make sure we are prepped and ready to play this game."
Cougar senior linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi said it was frustrating to not be able to get off the field.
"It's always tough to play an option team," Kaufusi said. "At the end of day, it's football. It comes down to blocking, tackling and scoring more points. Where we came up short was more with the fundamentals of the game. I'm really proud of the team and the way they fought. We left it out there."
Coastal Carolina scored touchdowns on three long drives: a 17-play, nine-minute, 94-yard drive in the first quarter, an 11-play, six-minute, 51-yard drive in the second quarter and a 13-play, six-minute, 85-yard drive in the fourth quarter.
"I think the challenge is that there are so many different things you have to account for," Kaufusi said. "Their quarterback is a great athlete and creates a lot of opportunities for their team. They did a really good job with shifts to get the box they needed. That was really unique as well. They had a great game plan and that's a unique offense to play. I wish we had some time because I think we would've come in with a great game plan."
The Cougars had a couple of nice moments in the first half as Tyler Allgeier exploded for a 42-yard touchdown run and junior wide receiver Dax Milne caught a pass from Wilson and tiptoed down the sideline for a 41-yard score.
But that proved to be all the touchdowns for BYU, although junior kicker Jake Oldroyd added a 29-yard field goal in the third quarter. The Cougar offense just failed to live up to its own expectations for most of the rest of the game.
"Give credit to Coastal Carolina players and coaches because they came out and played," BYU junior running back Allgeier said. "They changed up their scheme from what we saw on film. They had just a little more big plays than we did. We'll learn from it."
The Cougars also squandered multiple opportunities to take control of the game.
BYU's first offensive play went for a 91-yard touchdown on a pass from Wilson to junior wide receiver Neil Pau'u but the play was called back on a holding call.
One of the biggest opportunities for the Cougars slipped away when a dropped pass on fourth-and-1 resulted in a turnover on downs after BYU recovered a Coastal Carolina fumble in the second quarter.
The visitors also had a chance to get some points at the end of the half but Wilson had the ball bounce off his thigh, killing a lot of time, then had a hail-mary pass intercepted at the goal line as time expired.
That interception resulted in a scuffle on the field before the players went to the locker room as the Cougars took exception to the way Wilson was driven into the ground repeatedly by a pair of Chanticleer defenders.
"We felt like the quarterback was getting targeted and maybe getting roughed up," Sitake said. "The ref told me it was clean, so we had nothing to say. We had to get our guys out and get to the locker room at halftime. I liked the way our guys were able to come back and play a clean second half."
Thanks to a missed extra point by the home team, BYU had a one-point lead at halftime and went up by four on Oldroyd's field goal, but the Cougars had a fumbled exchange that set Coastal Carolina up for a 40-yard field goal.
The Chanticleers then took the lead early in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by running back CJ Marable (who scored twice and tallied 132 yards on the ground).
The Coastal Carolina defense then did just enough to hang on for the win.
"They just made more plays tonight, one more play," Sitake said. "We were a few inches short of winning the game."