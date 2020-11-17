Even the best college football defenses occasionally have breakdowns and give up big plays. It’s the nature of the game.
But teams facing off against No. 8-ranked BYU in 2020 have found them to be pretty tough to come by.
Here is the breakdown of the number of chunk plays (20 yards or more) the Cougars have surrendered in each game during their 8-0 start:
- Navy: 2
- Troy: 1
- Louisiana Tech: 0
- UTSA: 7
- Houston: 4
- Texas State: 2
- Western Kentucky: 1
- Boise State: 3
- Total: 20
It’s even more impressive that only nine of those plays covered more than 30 yards and just three went for more than 40 yards.
Add in the fact that many of those big plays came late in games when the outcome was already decided and it highlights just how well the BYU defense has done at not letting opponents make big plays.
“I think we’re doing pretty well,” Cougar senior cornerback Chris Wilcox said during Tuesday’s teleconference. “There are a lot of teams out there who win their games just off of big plays. I feel like once we limit them to trying to get smaller chunks of yards, it benefits us. I feel like we get teams off the field pretty well.”
BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki explained that part of the reason for that success is the fact that the Cougar offense is putting up points in bunches. That means opponents can’t be patient and stick to methodical game plans.
“The biggest difference for us on defense is that the other team’s offense has to change the way that they play when they’re down because our offense is so good,” Tuiaki said. “The offenses that we face are a little bit more predictable when trying to catch up with our offense. It’s really a lot easier for us on defense when our teams are falling behind by one or two scores.”
He said that it is counterintuitive for a team trying to make a comeback to move slowly down the field on long drives that kill a lot of clock.
“If they’re not going to be able to keep up with our offense, it allows us to get more big plays, allows us to get after the pass rush a little bit more and create some takeaways through poor decisions,” Tuiaki said. “In previous years, when you hold people to long drives and they’re coming away with 13 or 16 points but you’re not scoring as many on offense, it feels a little bit harder. Your philosophy has got to change on defense where you pick up the aggression and try to get the ball back more for the for the offense. With the way the offense has played this year, it’s been unbelievable for us.”
BYU senior defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga said as a lineman his job is easier when opponents are down and have to rely on throwing the ball downfield more.
“It makes it easy to play with an offense who we trust,” Tonga said. “We know they are going to make big plays, so we’re never worried if we’re down or if they don’t score on the first drive. We know that they are going to come out and play, so it’s been super-easy to play with an offense like this.”
But there is always the threat that an opponent will find something to exploit, such as what Boise State did in the 51-17 Cougar win in Boise on Nov. 6.
The Broncos got fourth-quarter TD passes of 52 and 46 yards, which BYU players and coaches weren’t happy about even though they came against the Cougar reserves.
“Later in the game when the twos and threes started coming in, there can’t be a drop-off because anyone can get hurt anytime,” Wilcox said. “They might need to come in an important game, like the bowl game maybe, so we’ve got to make sure they execute and be on their game just like the ones and twos.”
Tuiaki thinks that is a message that the players took to heart after the breakdowns against the Broncos.
“You’re one play away from playing and so we can’t look at anybody as a downline guy,” Tuiaki said. “We have to get our depth to where it needs to be so the drop-off between No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 can’t be as as big as it was later in the game for us. We ended up giving up two big ones. They didn’t affect the game but with how our philosophy is they affected us in a negative way and we’ve got to fix that.”